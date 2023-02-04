Kerala: राज्य के बजट से नाराज हुई यूथ कांग्रेस , गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर दिखाया काला झंडा, सीएम भी थे मौजूद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केरल के यूथ कांग्रेस के सदस्यों ने कोच्चि में एर्नाकुलम गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर काला झंडा दिखाया, जहां सीएम पिनाराई विजयन आज ठहरे हुए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों को बाद में पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया। राज्य के बजट को लेकर सीएम के खिलाफ विरोध के मद्देनजर गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।
#WATCH | Kerala: Members of Youth Congress wave a black flag outside Ernakulam Guest House in Kochi where CM Pinarayi Vijayan is staying today. Protesters later detained by Police
Security has been enhanced outside the Guest House in wake of protests against CM over State Budget pic.twitter.com/iKZyoRDxAU— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023
