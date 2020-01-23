शहर चुनें

मणिपुर : पश्चिमी इंफाल में नागमपाल रिम्स रोड पर आईईडी धमाका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 06:39 AM IST
धमाके के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षा बल
धमाके के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षा बल - फोटो : एएनआई
मणिपुर की राजधानी इंफाल के पश्चिमी इलाके में गुरुवार की सुबह आईईडी धमाका हो गया। यह धमाका पश्चिमी इंफाल के नागमपाल रिम्स मार्ग पर हुआ। घटनास्थल पर सुरक्षा बल मौजूद हैं। धमाके में फिलहाल किसी प्रकार की जान-माल की क्षति की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। 
विज्ञापन
