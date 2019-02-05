सीबीआई दफ्तर के बाहर रविवार को धरने में कोलकाता के पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार भी शामिल थे। ये मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी पहुंचा। सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज ही सुनवाई करते हुए राजीव कुमार को पेश होने को कहा।
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: They (Central govt) want to control all the agencies including the state agencies also? PM you resign from Delhi and go back to Gujarat. One man govt, one party government is there. pic.twitter.com/RckwAR0uUE— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के लिए इससे शर्मनाक स्थिति और क्या होगी कि एक मुख्यमंत्री अपने ही राज्य में धरना पर बैठ रही है।
5 फरवरी 2019