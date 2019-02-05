शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Mamata Banerjee completes dharna, protest demonstration

कोलकाता में ममता बनर्जी ने धरना किया खत्म, तीन दिन से कर रही थीं प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 06:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee completes dharna, protest demonstration
ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई के मुद्दे पर रविवार से धरने पर बैठीं पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने धरना खत्म कर दिया है। इसे लेकर केंद्र सरकार और ममता सरकार में पिछले तीन दिन से घमासान मचा हुआ था। भाजपा और टीएमसी दोनों तरफ से बयानों का तूफान उठा हुआ था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ममता ने कहा, यह संविधान और लोकतंत्र की जीत है, इसलिए अब धरना खत्म किया जाता है। वे (केंद्र सरकार) सभी एजेंसियों और राज्य एजेंसियों को कंट्रोल करना चाहते हैं। पीएम आप दिल्ली से इस्तीफा दीजिए और गुजरात वापस जाइए। वहां एक आदमी की सरकार, एक पार्टी की सरकार है। सीबीआई दफ्तर के बाहर रविवार को धरने में कोलकाता के पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार भी शामिल थे। ये मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी पहुंचा। सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज ही सुनवाई करते हुए राजीव कुमार को पेश होने को कहा।
 

Recommended

बुलेटिन
Bulletins

ममता के जरिए विपक्षी एकता की कोशिश सहित दिनभर की बड़ी बात

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता
India News

राजीव कुमार को CBI के सामने पेश होने के ‘सुप्रीम’ आदेश पर ममता दीदी का रहा ये रिएक्शन

5 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

अनुष्का की हमशक्ल ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई सनसनी, PHOTO देख कोहली भी हो जाएंगे कन्फ्यूज

5 फरवरी 2019

Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels
Cricket News

अनुष्का की हमशक्ल ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई सनसनी, PHOTO देख कोहली भी हो जाएंगे कन्फ्यूज

5 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
Bollywood

पत्नी के धोखे ने इस एक्टर को बना दिया 'पागल', कभी हर फिल्ममेकर की पहली पसंद था ये सुपरस्टार

5 फरवरी 2019

Raj Kiran
Raj Kiran
Raj Kiran
bollywood flashback raj kiran
Bollywood

पत्नी के धोखे ने इस एक्टर को बना दिया 'पागल', कभी हर फिल्ममेकर की पहली पसंद था ये सुपरस्टार

5 फरवरी 2019

CBI vs Mamata Banerjee live updates 3 day dharna supreme court
India News

चंद्राबाबू नायडू की मौजूदगी में ममता ने धरना किया खत्म

5 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

जेंडर चेंज करवाते ही खुली इस बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटी की किस्मत, दिग्गज स्टार्स भी मानते हैं लोहा

4 फरवरी 2019

गजल
गजल
गजल
गजल
Bollywood

जेंडर चेंज करवाते ही खुली इस बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटी की किस्मत, दिग्गज स्टार्स भी मानते हैं लोहा

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
mamata banerjee mamata banerjee news mamata banerjee cbi rajiv kumar supreme court rajiv kumar commissioner kolkata mamata banerjee completes dharna bjp tmc cbi cbi news central government ममता बनर्जी सीबीआई
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Election Commission
India News

चुनाव आयोग के रुख के बाद विपक्ष ने बदली रणनीति, 50 फीसदी वीवीपीएटी का हो इस्तेमाल

5 फरवरी 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

जनता का विश्वास जीतने की खातिर कोलकाता में ड्रामा बना छवि बनाने की लड़ाई

5 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. गोविंद केसी
World

अस्पताल के आईसीयू से नेपाल के सत्याग्रही डॉ. केसी ने लिखा अन्ना हजारे को पत्र

5 फरवरी 2019

amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china
Bizarre News

खूबसूरती के लिए हद पार कर दी थी यहां की महिलाओं ने, अपने पैरों को तोड़कर देती थीं एेसा आकार

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को पहली किस्त के लिए जरूरी नहीं आधार, ऐसे की जाएगी पहचान

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
P Chidambaram
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम ने मांगी अतिरिक्त दस्तावेज जमा करने की अनुमति

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

महास्नान: यहां दिखा आस्था और फर्ज का अनूठा संगम, एक बेटे ने दो मां को कराया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

Employment opportunities will increased by provisions of Interim Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal
Business

साक्षात्कार : अंतरिम बजट 2019 के प्रावधानों से बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर- पीयूष गोयल

4 फरवरी 2019

What is chit fund and how does it trap common man?
India News

क्या है चिट फंड और इसमें कैसे फंसता है आम आदमी?

3 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिटफंड घोटाला : कोलकाता में हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा जारी, धरने पर ममता, क्या है पूरा मामला

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पश्चिम बंगाल में रैली के दौरान यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

बंगाल में गरजे योगी आदित्यनाथ, कहा- बर्बर और निर्मम है ममता सरकार

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के लिए इससे शर्मनाक स्थिति और क्या होगी कि एक मुख्यमंत्री अपने ही राज्य में धरना पर बैठ रही है।

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा बिहार में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर लगाए जा रहे कयास
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद पटना साहिब से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव, कट सकता है अश्विनी चौबे का टिकट !

5 फरवरी 2019

TV actress Shilpa Shinde joins Congress in presence of Sanjay Nirupam in mumbai
India News

'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' से मशहूर हुईं टीवी अदाकारा शिल्पा शिंदे ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ'

5 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ, ममता बनर्जी और शिवराज सिंह चौहान
India News

बंगाल में संग्राम जारी, शाह, योगी के बाद शिवराज-शाहनवाज की रैली पर रोक

5 फरवरी 2019

Prashant Kishor- Uddhav Thackeray- Aditya Thackeray
India News

शिवसेना और भाजपा की तल्खियों के बीच उद्धव से मिले प्रशांत किशोर

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर ममता बोलीं- ये मेरी जीत, भाजपा का पलटवार

5 फरवरी 2019

army Jawan gave blood for saving the lives of Naxalite who attacked on CRPF
India News

जिस नक्सली ने सीआरपीएफ पर बरसाई गोलियां, उसकी जान बचाने के लिए जवान ने ही दिया खून

5 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे से मिले मुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सात दिन से अनशन पर अन्ना हजारे, मिलने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस सहित मोदी के मंत्री

5 फरवरी 2019

Helium balloons catch fire at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka, Three people injuries
India News

वीडियो: सिर के ऊपर लहरा रहे हीलियम गुब्बारों में अचानक लगी आग, कई झुलसे

5 फरवरी 2019

smriti irani pti
India News

मुंह की खाने के बाद भी जीत का जश्न मना रही ममता : स्मृति ईरानी

5 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बढ़ाने के लिए सभी धर्मों के लिए खुली मस्जिद

मस्जिद भी किसी आम धार्मिक स्थल की तरह ही है जहां पर हर सच्ची भावना रखने वाले शख्स को जाने की इजाजत होती है और इस बात की जानकारी अहमदाबाद की रखियाल इलाके की उमर बिन खत्ताब मस्जिद की ओर से दी गई।

5 फरवरी 2019

ट्रेन 18 3:07

देश की पहली सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन का ट्रॉयल हुआ पूरा, दिल्ली से वाराणसी तक चलेगी ट्रेन

5 फरवरी 2019

रिलायंस 1:39

आम आदमी तक मोबाइल पहुंचाने वाली कंपनी हुई दिवालिया,जानिए आखिर क्या हुआ

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता 3:19

राजीव कुमार को CBI के सामने पेश होने के ‘सुप्रीम’ आदेश पर ममता दीदी का रहा ये रिएक्शन

5 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:25

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में प्रियंका को मिला खास कमरा, नेम प्लेट के साथ लिखा है पद

5 फरवरी 2019

Related

किसान आंदोलन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कर्ज माफी के लिए किसानों के बाद अब उनकी बेटियों ने शुरू किया आंदोलन

5 फरवरी 2019

महाराष्ट्र में ट्रेनी एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में ट्रेनी एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पायलट घायल

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को सौगात: तीन लाख तक कर्ज लेने पर किसानों से कोई शुल्क नहीं

5 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

बंगाल के पुरुलिया में योगी की रैली आज, भाजपा ने ममता से पूछा- 'हाउ इज द खौफ?'

5 फरवरी 2019

Priyanka Gandhi nameplate
India News

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में लगी प्रियंका की नेमप्लेट, मिला राहुल गांधी वाला कमरा !

5 फरवरी 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

अरुण जेटली का विपक्ष पर हमला, कहा- सत्ता पर कब्जा करना चाहता है "चोर तंत्र"

5 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.