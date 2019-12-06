शहर चुनें

Mamata Banerjee attacks centre over CAB and NRC says We would not allow implementation in Bengal

ममता बनर्जी ने कैब और एनआरसी पर सरकार को घेरा, बताया एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 03:08 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक (कैब) और नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटिजंस (एनआरसी) को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उनका कहना है कि एनआरसी और कैब एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं। हम दोनों का पुरजोर विरोध करेंगे। हम बंगाल में कैब को लागू नहीं होने देंगे।
उन्होंने कहा कि एनआरसी और कैब का मुद्दा अर्थव्यवस्था में सुस्ती से ध्यान हटाने को लेकर उठाया गया है। यदि आप सभी समुदायों के लोगों को नागरिकता देंगे तो हम इसे स्वीकार करेंगे। लेकिन अगर आप धर्म के आधार पर भेदभाव करेंगे तो हम इसके खिलाफ लड़ेंगे। उन्होंने सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों से इसका विरोध करने की अपील की।
mamata banerjee citizenship amendment bill implementation national register of citizens
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

