ममता बनर्जी ने कैब और एनआरसी पर सरकार को घेरा, बताया एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) & National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of the same coin. We won't allow implementation of CAB in Bengal.I urge other political parties to not support CAB. pic.twitter.com/YMTXJ6B1fn— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दौरान आज दोनों सदनों में हैदराबाद में हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ की गूंज सुनाई दे सकती है।
6 दिसंबर 2019