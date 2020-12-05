गुवाहाटी हवाई अड्डे पर टला बड़ा हादसा, रनवे से नीचे उतरा स्पाइसजेट का एक विमान

A major mishap averted at Guwahati airport when SpiceJet flight SG- 960 Bengaluru to Guwahati overshot the runway on Friday, Dec 4th. No one was hurt in the incident. Pilots of the aircraft grounded and DGCA launched investigations: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pic.twitter.com/8S4AvBOmUQ— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
