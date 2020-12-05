शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   major mishap averted at Guwahati airport when SpiceJet flight SG- 960 Bengaluru to Guwahati overshot the runway

गुवाहाटी हवाई अड्डे पर टला बड़ा हादसा, रनवे से नीचे उतरा स्पाइसजेट का एक विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 06:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
स्पाइस जेट
स्पाइस जेट - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गुवाहाटी हवाई अड्डे पर शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। यहां स्पाइसजेट का एक विमान (बंगलूरू-गुवाहाटी उड़ान एसजी 960) उतरते समय रनवे से नीचे उतर गया, लेकिन किसी को चोट नहीं आई। इस मामले में नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, महानिदेशालय ने दो स्पाइसजेट पायलटों को ग्राउंड किया है, जो एसजी 960 बंगलूरू-गुवाहाटी उड़ान का संचालन कर रहे थे।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national guwahati airport spicejet flight sg- 960 bengaluru to guwahati

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रवींद्र जडेजा
Cricket News

AUSvIND: जडेजा के कनकशन सबस्टीट्यूट ने छेड़ी नई बहस, दो हिस्सों में बंटा विश्व क्रिकेट

5 दिसंबर 2020

किसान नेताओं और सरकार के बीच हुई चर्चा में किसान अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हुए हैं
Delhi NCR

सरकार और किसान नेताओं के बीच पांचवें दौर की वार्ता खत्म, अन्नदाता अपनी मांगों पर अड़े

5 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Indian cricket team will play two matches on same day, Practice match and second t20 vs Australia
Cricket News

एक ही दिन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से दो बार भिड़ेगी टीम इंडिया, सिर्फ गेंदों का रंग अलग होगा

5 दिसंबर 2020

अनिल विज
Haryana

अनिल विज को लगी थी देसी कोवैक्सीन की डोज, इसे सफल मानें या असफल?

5 दिसंबर 2020

Anil vij
Chandigarh

कोरोना वैक्सीन लेने के बाद भी हरियाणा के मंत्री अनिल विज संक्रमित, भारत बायोटेक ने दी सफाई

5 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
किसानों का आंदोलन जारी
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: किसानों की दो टूक-संशोधन नहीं, अब चाहिए सिर्फ कानून वापसी, भारत बंद पर कही ये बात

5 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

चीन से फैलना शुरू नहीं हुआ कोरोना वायरस, नए शोध में हैरान करने वाला खुलासा

5 दिसंबर 2020

रेखा, श्रीदेवी, ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

जब पीली साड़ी में इन अभिनेत्रियों ने ढाया कहर, ऐश्वर्या राय की खूबसूरती देख तो विदेशी भी हो गए थे दीवाने

5 दिसंबर 2020

नेटफ्लिक्स भारत
Web Series

नेटफ्लिक्स के फ्री होने के पीछे का ये है सबसे बड़ा राज, भरोसेमंद ब्रांड्स की सूची में देसी ओटीटी से इतना पीछे

5 दिसंबर 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘बॉब बिस्वास’ के लुक पर ये बोले अभिषेक बच्चन, खेल के मैदान को मानते हैं सबसे बड़ी पाठशाला

5 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X