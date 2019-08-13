शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Floods : CM Devendra Fadnavis and state cabinet ministers to donate one month salary

महाराष्ट्र : बाढ़ राहत कोष में एक महीने का वेतन दान करेंगे सीएम फडणवीस और राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 04:42 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
बारिश और बाढ़ के चलते केरल, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, गुजरात और तमिलनाडु बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुए हैं। इनमें महाराष्ट्र में अबतक करीब 43 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। हालांकि, राज्य में करीब चार लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है। इस बीच महाराष्ट्र मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री बाढ़ राहत कोष में मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडवीस समेत सभी राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री अपना एक महीने का वेतन दान करेंगे। 
विज्ञापन



वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने आज हुई राज्य कैबिनेट की बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। उन्होंने राज्य में बाढ़ प्रभावित लोगों की सहायता के लिए 6813 करोड़ रुपये देने की घोषणा की। इनमें 4708 करोड़ रुपए कोल्हापुर के लिए और 2105 करोड़ रुपये कोंकण क्षेत्र, नासिक और बाकी प्रभावित जिलों के लिए हैं। बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र के अकेले कोल्हापुर से 2.33 लाख लोगों को बचाया गया है।


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता कार हादसे की रिपोर्ट 14 को कोर्ट में दाखिल करेगी सीबीआई, हुआ ये खुलासा

13 अगस्त 2019

13 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

13 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

वैजयंती माला: राजकपूर से धर्मेंद्र तक सबके साथ बनी जोड़ी, बर्थडे पर जानिए उनसे जुड़े रोचक तथ्य

13 अगस्त 2019

Vyjayanthimala
Vyjayanthimala
vyjayanthimala
वैजयंतीमाला
Bollywood

वैजयंती माला: राजकपूर से धर्मेंद्र तक सबके साथ बनी जोड़ी, बर्थडे पर जानिए उनसे जुड़े रोचक तथ्य

13 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Bollywood

बेटे अभिनव कोहली की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की श्वेता तिवारी की सास, बहू पर ही जड़े गंभीर आरोप

13 अगस्त 2019

Shweta Tiwari family photo
Shweta Tiwari
shweta Tiwari
श्वेता तिवारी
Bollywood

बेटे अभिनव कोहली की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की श्वेता तिवारी की सास, बहू पर ही जड़े गंभीर आरोप

13 अगस्त 2019

छापेमारी में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, 15 युवतियों समेत 24 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर चढ़ा #ManVsWild का खुमार, वायरल हो रहे पीएम मोदी- बेयर ग्रिल्स के ये मीम्स

12 अगस्त 2019

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड
man vs wild modi
मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड के विशेष एपिसोड में बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Bear Grylls, narendramodi
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर चढ़ा #ManVsWild का खुमार, वायरल हो रहे पीएम मोदी- बेयर ग्रिल्स के ये मीम्स

12 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
विज्ञापन
maharashtra flood devendra fadnavis maharashtra state cabinet maharashtra flood relief fund kolhapur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इसरो
India News

इसरो को चाहिए आपके बनाए सैटेलाइट्स, जानें अब तक स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा तैयार कितने उपग्रह अंतरिक्ष में गए

13 अगस्त 2019

Independence day
Education

Independence day 2019: भारत के साथ इन तीन देशों में भी मनाया जाता है स्वतंत्रता दिवस

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुष्कर्म के लंबित मामलों से निपटने के लिए 2 अक्तूबर से शुरू हो सकती हैं विशेष अदालतें

13 अगस्त 2019

इंडियन स्पेश रिसर्च ऑरगेनाइजेशन (इसरो) के पचास साल 15 अगस्त को पूरे हो रहे हैं।
Blog

इसरो 50 सालः भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन और पंडित नेहरू

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आर्मी में राइफलमैन को डीटीसी बस ने कुचला, कोर्ट ने कहा-1.17 करोड़ मुआवजा दो

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
fruits and vegetables
India News

रेडिएशन के जरिए अमेरिका-यूरोप में बढ़ेगा फल-सब्जियों का निर्यात

13 अगस्त 2019

Chandrima Shaha
India News

चंद्रिमा शाहा बनीं विज्ञान अकादमी की पहली महिला अध्यक्ष

13 अगस्त 2019

आजम खान
Moradabad

आजम का सरकार पर निशाना, यूनिवर्सिटी को बर्बाद कर उप चुनाव जीत लेंगे क्या 

13 अगस्त 2019

बकरे खरीदने के लिए लगी भीड़
Jammu

श्रीनगर में व्यापारियों को लगभग 1000 करोड़ की चपत, प्रतिदिन हो रहा करीब 175 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान

12 अगस्त 2019

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

शार्प शूटर ने गुलशन कुमार को मारी थीं 16 गोलियां, 10 मिनट तक चीखें सुनता रहा था अबू सलेम

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डॉक्टर सैयद शहरीश असगर-पीडी नित्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर में तैनात इन दो महिला अधिकारियों की हो रही तारीफ, तनाव के बीच निभा रही हैं अहम भूमिका

उन्हीं की तरह श्रीनगर में पीडी नित्या भी तैनात हैं जो 2016 बैच की आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं। उनकी जिम्मेदारी राम मुंशी बाग और हनव दागजी गांव के क्षेत्रों को देखने की है।

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सैयद अली शाह गिलानी
India News

भारत के खिलाफ प्रोपेगेंडा चलाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई, गिलानी समते आठ के ट्विटर खाते बंद

13 अगस्त 2019

शोभा डे
India News

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व उच्चायुक्त पर बरसीं शोभा डे, कहा- मुझे और भारत को बदनाम करने के लिए गढ़ रहे कहानी

13 अगस्त 2019

इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागपुर से दिल्ली आ रहा इंडिगो विमान में तकनीकी खराबी, गडकरी भी थे सवार

13 अगस्त 2019

वाइको
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर वाइको के बिगड़े बोल, 2047 तक कश्मीर नहीं रहेगा भारत का हिस्सा

13 अगस्त 2019

बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

Man vs Wild: शो से जो भी राशि प्राप्त होगी उसे राष्ट्र से जुड़े कार्यों के लिए दान किया जाएगा

13 अगस्त 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 अगस्त 2019

सोनिया गांधी-राहुल गांधी-ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने पश्चिम बंगाल में ममता से हाथ मिलाने के दिए संकेत, राहुल गांधी से हुई बातचीत

13 अगस्त 2019

नेशनल सिटिजन रजिस्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनआरसी को दोबारा कराने और फिर से जांच की मांग को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया खारिज

13 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: क्या विवादित स्थल पर मंदिर था, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बहस जारी

13 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर: धारा 144 हटाने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दखल देने से किया इनकार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ सुनावाई हुई पर कोर्ट का कहना है कि हालात रातों रात सामान्य नहीं हो सकते। वहीं केंद्र सरकार का कहना है कि लोगों को कम असुविधा हो, इसके लिए पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है।

13 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर 3:52

अनोखा है कानपुर में शनि देव का ये मंदिर, ‘भ्रष्ट’ नेताओं के मंदिर में आने की है सख्त मनाही

13 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

अर्जुन पटियाला के फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी कृति सैनन के सितारे बुलंदियों पर

13 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:08

सड़क 2 के सितारे आलिया, संजय और सिद्धार्थ दिखे साथ महेश भट्ट के ऑफिस के बाहर हुए स्पॉट

13 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:46

UN में पाक की साख को एक पाकिस्तानी ने लगाया पलीता

13 अगस्त 2019

Related

Mig 21
India News

पाकिस्तानी जेट विमान को मार गिराने वाले वायुसेना के अधिकारी ने कहा- यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण था

12 अगस्त 2019

मुकेश अंबानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रिलायंस की आम बैठक में मुकेश अंबानी का एलान, कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लिए आएंगी कई सौगातें

12 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने चोरों को भगाया
India News

वीडियो: चोर ने बुजुर्ग की जान लेने की कोशिश की, दंपति ने पीटकर भगाया

13 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-बेयर ग्रिल्स
India News

Man vs Wild: बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ पीएम मोदी, रोमांच के बीच पुरानी यादों का जिक्र

12 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
India News

कश्मीर में ईद की खुशियों की खातिर हमारे जांबाजों ने 24 घंटे तक पलकें भी नहीं झपकीं

12 अगस्त 2019

घर की छप पर चढ़ा मगरमच्छ
India News

बाढ़ से बेहाल कर्नाटक: घर की छत पर चढ़ा मगरमच्छ, देखें वीडियो

12 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited