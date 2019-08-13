महाराष्ट्र : बाढ़ राहत कोष में एक महीने का वेतन दान करेंगे सीएम फडणवीस और राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO): CM Devendra Fadnavis and State Cabinet Ministers to donate their one month’s salary towards CM Relief Fund for #MaharashtraFloods . (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QNsCgshteI

Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired state Cabinet Meeting today and announced Rs. 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state; Rs. 4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara & Rs. 2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik & rest of the affected districts. pic.twitter.com/ajNqTR1Atw