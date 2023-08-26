Maharashtra: अशोक चव्हाण बोले- एक सितंबर को होगी विपक्षी दलों की बैठक, साझा Logo पर भी होगा फैसला

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता अशोक चव्हाण ने विपक्षी दलों की आगामी बैठक पर शनिवार को बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि करीब 26 से 27 राजनीतिक दल बैठक में भाग लेंगे। 31 अगस्त की शाम को एक अनौपचारिक सभा आयोजित की जाएगी और एक सितंबर को औपचारिक बैठक होगी।

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress Leader Ashok Chavan on upcoming opposition meetings, "Around 26-27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings… pic.twitter.com/yjDUDN6KFL