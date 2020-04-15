शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन 2.0 के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी, सभी तरह के परिवहन सेवा पर जारी रहेगी रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 10:04 AM IST
सरकार ने लॉकडाउऩ के लिए जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश (फाइल फोटो)
सरकार ने लॉकडाउऩ के लिए जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश में 19 दिनों का लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने के बाद अब केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के लिए संशोधित नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। 
- औद्योगिक गतिविधियों पर रोक जारी रहेगी।
- सभी तरह की परिवहन सेवा पर रोक जारी। बस, रेल, मेट्रो पर जारी रहेगी रोक।
- आवश्यक सेवाओं के लिए आने-जाने की इजाजत।
- घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानों पर जारी रहेगी रोक।
- कृषि से जुड़े कामों को इजाजत दी गई।
- 20 अप्रैल से चुनिंदा जगहों पर गतिविधयों को अनुमति।
- सार्वजनिक जगहों पर थूकने पुर जुर्माना।
lockdoen coronavirus amit shah' narendra modi guidelines

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

