लॉकडाउन 2.0 के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी, सभी तरह के परिवहन सेवा पर जारी रहेगी रोक

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues consolidated revised guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2)#CoronavirusLockdown extended till 3 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/Tv9hkvfix8— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.