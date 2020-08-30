शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Lockdown extended till 30 September in Tamil Nadu, relaxation in restrictions

कोविड-19: तमिलनाडु में 30 सितंबर तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन, पाबंदियों में मिली छूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:08 PM IST
एडप्पडी के. पलानीस्वामी
एडप्पडी के. पलानीस्वामी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा शनिवार को देशभर में अनलॉक-4 की गाइडलाइन जारी करने के बाद रविवार को तमिलनाडु ने लॉकडाउन को बढ़ा दिया। मुख्यमंत्री एडप्पडी के. पलानीस्वामी की तरफ से राज्य में 30 सितंबर तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला किया गया।
हालांकि राज्य सरकार की तरफ से इस बार लॉकडाउन में कुछ ढील भी दी गई है. इसके तहत सितंबर में रविवार को पूर्ण लॉकडाउन नहीं रहेगा। इसके अलावा जिलों के बीच आवाजाही के लिए इ-पास की जरुरत नहीं होगी। सभी पूजा स्थल, होटल और रिसॉर्ट फिर से खोलने की अनुमति भी दी गई है।
covid 19 coronavirus covid 19 tamil nadu edappadi k. palaniswami tamil nadu lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

