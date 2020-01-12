शहर चुनें

LCA MK1 achieved successfully undertaking the maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya

तेजस ने सफलतापूर्वक आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य के स्काई जंप डेक से भरी उड़ान, नौसेना की बड़ी उपलब्धि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 10:48 PM IST
lca tejas mk1a
lca tejas mk1a - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

नौसेना के स्वदेशी हल्के लड़ाकू विमान (एलसीए) तेजस ने रविवार को विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य के स्काई-जंप डेक से सफलतापूर्वक उड़ान भरी। सफलतापूर्वक विमानवाहक पोत के डेक पर अरेस्टिड लैंडिंग और टेक ऑफ कराना विमान के समग्र विकास में बड़ी कामयाबी है।

स्काई-जंप विमानवाहक पोत के डेक पर ऊंचाई की ओर घुमावदार एक रैंप है जो लड़ाकू विमानों के लिए पर्याप्त टेक ऑफ लिफ्ट प्रदान करता है। नौसेना के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि नौसेना की जरूरतों के हिसाब से विकसित किए गए तेजस ने आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य के डेक से पहली ‘स्काई-जंप’ टेक ऑफ एक और अहम कामयाबी हासिल की।

शनिवार को तेजस ने विमानवाहक पोत के डेक पर पहली अरेस्टिड लैंडिंग की थी। अरेस्टिड लैंडिंग और ‘स्काई-जंप’ के साथ ही भारत उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल हो गया है जिनके पास ऐसी क्षमता है। 10 दिनों तक तेजस की आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य से 20 से अधिक लैंडिंग और टेक ऑफ कराया जाएगा। 










पूर्व प्रधान की मौत पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, मचा हड़कंप

12 जनवरी 2020


