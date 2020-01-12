तेजस ने सफलतापूर्वक आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य के स्काई जंप डेक से भरी उड़ान, नौसेना की बड़ी उपलब्धि

नौसेना के स्वदेशी हल्के लड़ाकू विमान (एलसीए) तेजस ने रविवार को विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य के स्काई-जंप डेक से सफलतापूर्वक उड़ान भरी। सफलतापूर्वक विमानवाहक पोत के डेक पर अरेस्टिड लैंडिंग और टेक ऑफ कराना विमान के समग्र विकास में बड़ी कामयाबी है।
Indian Navy: The developmental Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)(N) MK1 achieved another important milestone today by successfully undertaking the maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XFlLm1MvrZ— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020
12 जनवरी 2020