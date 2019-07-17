कुलभूषण जाधव मामला : सुषमा ने किया आईसीजे के फैसले का स्वागत, कहा- भारत की बड़ी जीत

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for our initiative to take Jadhav's case before International Court of Justice. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

I hope the verdict will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav. /4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

भारत के लिए बड़ी जीत

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: International Court of Justice has directed Pakistan to grant consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav. It is no doubt a big victory for India pic.twitter.com/RFqg3wCYPV — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कुलभूषण जाधव के मामले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए इस फैसले को भारत की बड़ी जीत बताया है। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने जाधव के मामले को अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में ले जाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया।इसके साथ ही आईसीजे में मजबूत तरीके से सफलतापूर्वक भारत का पक्ष रखने के लिए वकील हरीश साल्वे को धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे उम्मीद है कि इस फैसले से कुलभूषण जाधव के परिजनों को धीरज मिलेगा।'वहीं केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी आईसीजे के फैसले पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि आईसीजे ने पाकिस्तान को आदेश दिया है कि वह कुलभूषण जाधव को कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस प्रदान करे। उन्होंने कहा कि निश्चित तौर पर भारत के लिए यह बड़ी जीत है।