Kolkata: Narcotics team of the Detective Department (DD) arrested a heroin dealer Sabina Bibi & her associate Bapi Molla from Sealdah’s Pragati Maidan area, yesterday. Team seized 460 gram of heroin valued Rs. 4 lakhs packed in around 4300 multicoloured packets. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/7kk1cOFqTJ