शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Kolkata : Fire breaks out at Rifle range road, park service

कोलकाता : राइफल रेंज रोड पर पार्क सर्कस में आग, 12 फायरकर्मी मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 03:11 PM IST
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करते फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करते फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता में राइफल रेंज रोड पर स्थित पार्क सर्कस में बुधवार को आग लग गई। फिलहाल मौके पर 12 फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी मौजूद हैं। आग बुझाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। आग लगने का कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। आगे की जानकारी जल्द अपडेट की जाएगी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

प्रचंड हार के बाद कांग्रेस का नया संकट, राजस्थान में भी हाथ से जाएगी सत्ता!

28 मई 2019

Cricket News

ये 15 जांबाज दिलाएंगे टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप! जानिए इनकी ताकत और कमजोरी

28 मई 2019

विराट कोहली की अगुवाई वाली टीम इंडिया
विराट कोहली
एमएस धोनी
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

ये 15 जांबाज दिलाएंगे टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप! जानिए इनकी ताकत और कमजोरी

28 मई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: कल से शुरू हो रहा विश्व कप, यहां पढ़िए टीम से लेकर तारीख तक की जानकारी

29 मई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप
क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप
विश्व कप 2019 के कप्तान
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: कल से शुरू हो रहा विश्व कप, यहां पढ़िए टीम से लेकर तारीख तक की जानकारी

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
tik tok
Tech Diary

TikTok पर बनाया ऐसा वीडियो, वायरल होते ही दोनों हुए गिरफ्तार

28 मई 2019

aaj ka rashifal today rashifal 29th may 2019 daily horoscope 29th of may month
Predictions

29 मई राशिफल : तीन राशियों के सितारे रहेंगे बुलंद, बाकी को रहना है सतर्क, पढ़ें बुधवार का राशिफल

28 मई 2019

Bollywood

ये 7 एक्ट्रेस हो चुकीं घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार, एक ने तो 20 साल पहले जीता था मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब

28 मई 2019

Shweta, Rati and Zeenat
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री श्वेता तिवारी
Priya Bathija
zeenat aman
Bollywood

ये 7 एक्ट्रेस हो चुकीं घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार, एक ने तो 20 साल पहले जीता था मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब

28 मई 2019

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
kolkata rifle range road rifle range road kolkata park circus park circus kolkata fire in park circus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

Grasshopper
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तान से पश्चिमी राजस्थान में आ पहुंचा टिड्डी दल, दो-तीन सप्ताह तक रह सकता है प्रकोप

29 मई 2019

लोकपाल जस्टिस पिनाकी घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकपाल का लोगो और मोटो बनाएं, प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले को मिलेगा 25 हजार का पुरस्कार

29 मई 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अभी जिंदा है कांग्रेस, श्रद्धांजलि लिखने का वक्त नहीं आया : थरूर

29 मई 2019

PNB latest news update: pnb fourth quarter loss narrows to 4750 crores, npa declines
Banking Beema

भारी एनपीए से पीएनबी को 9975 करोड़ का घाटा, ग्रॉस- नेट एनपीए में दिखा सुधार

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Mamata Banerjee(File Photo)
India News

ममता बनर्जी का यू टर्न, पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में अब नहीं होंगी शामिल

ममता ने पत्र लिखकर कहा कि मीडिया रिपोर्ट से उन्हें पता चला कि भाजपा बंगाल में हिंसा में 54 लोगों के मारे जाने का दावा कर रही है, जोकि सरासर झूठ है। एक घंटे पहले आई इन्हीं रिपोर्टों पर उन्होंने पीएम के शपथग्रहण में जाना टाल दिया है। 

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
India News

मोदी 2.0 कैबिनेट में नहीं शामिल होंगे जेटली, पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखकर बताई ये वजह

29 मई 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह, रविशंकर और कनिमोझी ने राज्यसभा से दिया इस्तीफा

29 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी की जीत से बदला 'टाइम' का सुर, नई रिपोर्ट में लिखा- देश को एक सूत्र में पिरोने वाला पीएम

29 मई 2019

पुलिस अधिकारी के अन्नामलाई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक 'सिंघम' ने दिया इस्तीफा, अब उतर सकते हैं राजनीति के मैदान में

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी के घर से लौटते अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस में अंतर्कलह और बढ़ी, तीसरे दिन भी गहलोत-पायलट से नहीं मिले राहुल गांधी

29 मई 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस सिर्फ किरदार बदलेगी या कलेवर भी?

29 मई 2019

कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कार्ति चिदंबरम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, 10 करोड़ रुपये जारी करने की याचिका खारिज

29 मई 2019

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, व्लादिमीर पुतिन, शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पुतिन और जिनपिंग से मिलेंगे मोदी, पाकिस्तान और इमरान से बनी रहेगी दूरी

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी को अरुण जेटली ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- बीमार हूं जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखें

अरुण जेटली ने पीएम मोदी को चिट्ठी लिखकर खुद को जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखने की अपील की है। यहां देखिए अरूण जेटली ने चिट्ठी में पीएम से क्या कहा है।

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 0:53

सांसद बनने के बाद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान, करेंगी ये काम

29 मई 2019

पासवर्ड 03:29

कहीं आपका पासवर्ड ये तो नहीं, सेफ पासवर्ड के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीका

29 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

सीएम कमलनाथ और ओएसडी के ऑडियो टेप से मचा हड़कंप समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

किडनैपिंग, रेप 1:11

मुजफ्फरनगर में लड़की ने लगाया शख्स पर अगवा कर रेप का आरोप, पुलिस को सुनाई आपबीती

29 मई 2019

Related

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल हिंसा में मारे गए कार्यकर्ताओं के परिवार को मिला न्योता, मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में होंगे शामिल

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने कहा, दान करूंगी बतौर सांसद मिलने वाला अपना पूरा वेतन

29 मई 2019

पत्नी प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के साथ रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जमीन अधिग्रहण मामले में ईडी ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को फिर भेजा समन, कल पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

29 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

भाजपा से तनातनी के बीच ममता का एलान, पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में जाऊंगी दिल्ली

28 मई 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शशि थरूर का भाजपा पर निशाना, कहा- उनका प्रोडक्ट मोदी था, जिसकी उन्होंने मार्केटिंग की

29 मई 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

29 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.