अनुच्छेद 370: संसद से लेकर सड़क तक संग्राम, बसपा का समर्थन, जेडीयू ने किया विरोध

विज्ञापन जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 पर सरकार के बड़े फैसले पर विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेता बयान दे रहे हैं। सोमवार को गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा है कि अनुच्छेद 370 के सभी खंड लागू नहीं होंगे। शाह ने राज्यसभा में अनुच्छेद 370 का संकल्प पेश किया है। उन्होंने कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की सिफारिश की।कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने पीडीपी सांसदों (जिन्होंने संविधान की कॉपी फाड़ने का प्रयास किया) की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि हम देश के संविधान के साथ खड़े हैं। हम हिंदुस्तान के संविधान की रक्षा के लिए जान की बाजी लगा देंगे, लेकिन आज भाजपा ने संविधान की हत्या कर दी है।

GN Azad,Cong: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs(PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution pic.twitter.com/wtswg0s7dK — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill. pic.twitter.com/ajRNKwsUlf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today. pic.twitter.com/02LiyBlEa3 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019



KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked. pic.twitter.com/AdyWWJJzgk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019



जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के वाईस प्रेजिडेंट उमर अबदुल्ला ने सरकार के इस कदम की निंदा की है। अबदुल्ला ने क्षेत्र में अधिक सैनिकों की तैनाती का विरोध किया है और कहा है कि ये फैसला अवैध, असंवैधानिक और एकतरफा है।

Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





जेडी(यू) नेता केसी त्यागी ने कहा, हमारे मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार जेपी नारायण, राम मनोहर लोहिया और जॉर्ज फर्नांडीस की परंपरा को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। इसलिए हमारी पार्टी आज राज्यसभा में लाए गए विधेयक का समर्थन नहीं कर रही है। हमारी सोच अलग है। हम चाहते हैं कि अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाया ना जाए।

राज्यसभा में बसपा सांसद सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी पूरा समर्थन देगी। हम चाहते हैं कि वो बिल पास हो। हमारी पार्टी अनुच्छेद 370 विधेयक और अन्य विधेयक का कोई विरोध नहीं कर रही है।लद्दाख से भाजपा सांसद जमयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल का कहना है, मैं लद्दाख की तरफ से इस बिल का स्वागत करता हूं। वहां के लोग चाहते थे कि क्षेत्र को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाया जाए। लद्दाख के लोग चाहते थे कि इस क्षेत्र को कश्मीर के प्रभुत्व और भेदभाव से मुक्त किया जाए, जो आज हो रहा है।