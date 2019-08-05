शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Know what politicians said about government decision of article 370

अनुच्छेद 370: संसद से लेकर सड़क तक संग्राम, बसपा का समर्थन, जेडीयू ने किया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 12:44 PM IST
अनुच्छेद 370 पर नेताओं के बयान
अनुच्छेद 370 पर नेताओं के बयान - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 पर सरकार के बड़े फैसले पर विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेता बयान दे रहे हैं। सोमवार को गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा है कि अनुच्छेद 370 के सभी खंड लागू नहीं होंगे। शाह ने राज्यसभा में अनुच्छेद 370 का संकल्प पेश किया है। उन्होंने कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की सिफारिश की। 
कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने पीडीपी सांसदों (जिन्होंने संविधान की कॉपी फाड़ने का प्रयास किया) की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि हम देश के संविधान के साथ खड़े हैं। हम हिंदुस्तान के संविधान की रक्षा के लिए जान की बाजी लगा देंगे, लेकिन आज भाजपा ने संविधान की हत्या कर दी है।
 

राज्यसभा में बसपा सांसद सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी पूरा समर्थन देगी। हम चाहते हैं कि वो बिल पास हो। हमारी पार्टी अनुच्छेद 370 विधेयक और अन्य विधेयक का कोई विरोध नहीं कर रही है।
 



लद्दाख से भाजपा सांसद जमयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल का कहना है, मैं लद्दाख की तरफ से इस बिल का स्वागत करता हूं। वहां के लोग चाहते थे कि क्षेत्र को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाया जाए। लद्दाख के लोग चाहते थे कि इस क्षेत्र को कश्मीर के प्रभुत्व और भेदभाव से मुक्त किया जाए, जो आज हो रहा है।
 

 
