अनुच्छेद 370: संसद से लेकर सड़क तक संग्राम, बसपा का समर्थन, जेडीयू ने किया विरोध

GN Azad,Cong: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs(PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution pic.twitter.com/wtswg0s7dK— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill. pic.twitter.com/ajRNKwsUlf— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today. pic.twitter.com/02LiyBlEa3— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked. pic.twitter.com/AdyWWJJzgk— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के मन में क्या चल रहा है इस पर चल रही कयासबाजियों पर थो़ड़ी देर में विराम लग सकता है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में आज सुबह 9.30 बजे कैबिनेट की बैठक होनी है।
5 अगस्त 2019