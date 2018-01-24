अपना शहर चुनें

जानिए भारतीय मूल के 'जिहादी जॉन' के बारे में, US ने घोषित किया है ग्लोबल आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 04:21 PM IST
अमेरिका ने भारतीय मूल के सिद्धार्थ धर उर्फ अबु रुमायशाह को ग्लोबल आतंकी घोषित किया है। आतंकवाद की पनाह लेने वाले इस आतंकी के बारे में हर कोई जानना चाहता है।धर ने आईएसआईएस को साल 2014 में ज्वाइन किया था। हम आपको बता रहे हैं आखिर वह कैसे आतंकवादी बना और अमेरिका ने क्यों उसे ग्लोबल आतंकी घोषित किया।

- आतंकी बनने से पहले भारतीय मूल के सिद्धार्थ ने मुस्लिम धर्म को अपनाया और बाद में अपना नाम अबु रुमायशाह रख लिया।

- इस्लाम अपनाने के बाद उसने ब्रिटिश आतंकी संगठन अल मुहाजिरोन को ज्वॉइन कर लिया।

- 2014 में यूके में एक मामले में बेल मिलने के बाद वह कस्टडी से बाहर निकला था। जिसके बाद उसने अपनी पत्नी और बच्चे के साथ सीरिया का रुख कर खुंखार आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस में शामिल हो गया।

- संगठन में खुद को मजबूत बनाते हुए उसने आईएसआईएस के खुंखार सदस्य मोहम्मद इमवाजी की जगह ली। बता दें कि मोहम्मद इमवाजी एक ड्रोन स्ट्राइक में मारा गया था। इमवाजी की जगह लेने के बाद सिद्धार्थ को 'न्यू जिहादी जॉन' के नाम से पहचान मिलना शुरू हुई।

- यूएस स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट का कहना है कि 2016 में कुछ कैदियों को फांसी दी गई थी जिसकी अगुवाई उसने ही की थी।

- आईएस की सेक्स स्लेव निहाद बराकत नाम की एक महिला ने बताया था कि उसे धार ने ही किडनैप किया था और जिसके बाद वह उसे मोसूल ले गया था।

बता दें कि एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि एक मुस्लिम के रूप में मैं शरिया द्वारा शासित यूके देखना चाहता हूं, क्योंकि ये लोकतंत्र से कही बेहतर है। मैं अपनी पहचान को ब्रिटिश मूल्यों से नहीं जोड़ता, मैं एक मुस्लिम हूं और मरूंगा भी ऐसे ही।
