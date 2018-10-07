शहर चुनें

India News

अमेरिका और उत्तर कोरिया दूसरी वार्ता के लिए तैयार, जल्द होगी तारीख की घोषणा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 06:59 PM IST
Kim Jong Un and Mike Pompeo agree to second US-North Korea summit at earliest date
उत्तर कोरिया के नेता किम जोंग उन यथाशीघ्र अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ दूसरी वार्ता करने पर राजी हो गये हैं। दक्षिण कोरिया ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।
दक्षिण के राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय ने एक बयान में बताया कि अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने कहा है कि यथाशीघ्र ही दूसरी अमेरिका-उत्तर कोरिया वार्ता करने पर उनकी और चेयरमैन किम के बीच सहमति बनी है।

पोम्पिओ ने दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे-इन से कहा कि दोनों पक्ष दूसरी वार्ता के लिए सयम और जगह तय करने पर लगातार बातचीत करने पर राजी हैं। रविवार को प्योंगयोंग में किम से भेंट के बाद अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति से मिले थे।




 

us-north korea summit north korea kim jong un mike pompeo second us-north korea summit seoul किम जोंग उन माइक पोम्पिओ
