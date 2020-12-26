शहर चुनें
केरल के सबरीमाला मंदिर की आय कोविड-19 प्रतिबंधों के कारण हुई कम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केरल Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 12:58 AM IST
sabrimala temple
sabrimala temple

केरल के सबरीमाला मंदिर की आय कोविड-19 प्रतिबंधों के कारण 156.60 करोड़ रुपये से घटकर 9.09 करोड़ रुपये हो गई है। त्रावणकोर देवसोम बोर्ड ने कहा कि सबरीमाला तीर्थयात्रा सीजन में लॉकडाउन के समय में 39 दिनों में मात्र 71,706 भक्तों ने दर्शन किए हैं।

 

india news kerala kerala's sabarimala temple reduce income covid-19 corona pandemic lockdown sabarimala temple

