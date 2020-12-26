केरल के सबरीमाला मंदिर की आय कोविड-19 प्रतिबंधों के कारण हुई कम

Sabarimala temple income drops from Rs 156.60 crore to Rs 9.09 crore due to COVID19 restrictions. So far 71,706 devotees performed darshan till 39 days into Sabarimala pilgrimage season: Travancore Devasom Board
विज्ञापन
(file pic)#Kerala pic.twitter.com/6npy5jlrNs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.