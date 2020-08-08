शहर चुनें
केरल: भूस्खलन से 21 लोगों की मौत, तीन और शव बरामद हुए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इडुक्की Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 12:31 PM IST
भूस्खलन से मरने वालों की संख्या 21 हो गई है
भूस्खलन से मरने वालों की संख्या 21 हो गई है - फोटो : ANI

केरल के इडुक्की जिले के राजमाला में हुए भूस्खलन में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 21 हो गई है। शनिवार को तीन और लोगों के शव बरामद हुए हैं। अन्य लापता लोगों की तलाश जारी है। 
