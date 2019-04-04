शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Kartarpur Corridor : controversial elements appointed by Pakistan to a committee, Meeting Postponed

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : पाक ने समिति में नियुक्त किए विवादास्पद तत्व, भारत ने स्थगित की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 05:20 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
करतारपुर करिडोर को लेकर पाकिस्तान की ओर से किसी प्रकार का संवाद होने की बात पर विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा है कि यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि हम लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं, जैसे कि भारतीय श्रद्धालु कॉरिडोर का प्रयोग कर करतारपुर साहिब की यात्रा करें। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि इसी समय कुछ ऐसी बातें हमारे ध्यान में आई गैं, जिनके बारे में हमने पाकिस्तान से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। पाकिस्तान ने अभी तक उनका कोई जवाब नहीं दिया है।
रवीश ने कहा कि हमने उन रिपोर्ट पर भी अपनी चिंता जाहिर की थी जिनमें कहा गया था कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा विवादास्पद तत्वों को एक समिति में नियुक्त किया गया था, जिसे करतारपुर गलियारे से जोड़ा जाना था। इसीलिए हमने बैठक को स्थगित कर दिया। 

Recommended

Cricket News

हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट मारकर हार्दिक पांड्या ने उड़ाया छक्का, देखते रह गए धोनी, VIDEO वायरल

4 अप्रैल 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट लगाते हुए पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
hardik pandya
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट मारकर हार्दिक पांड्या ने उड़ाया छक्का, देखते रह गए धोनी, VIDEO वायरल

4 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

रणबीर से अफेयर पर आलिया भट्ट की बड़ी बहन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मां पहले ही दे चुकी हैं सख्त नसीहत

4 अप्रैल 2019

Pooja Bhatt Alia and Ranbir
pooja bhatt
alia bhatt
pooja bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर से अफेयर पर आलिया भट्ट की बड़ी बहन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मां पहले ही दे चुकी हैं सख्त नसीहत

4 अप्रैल 2019

फर्जी आईएफएस अफसर का पति
Meerut

पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक, फर्जी आईएफएस अफसर जोया को कैसे मिलीं दो एस्कॉर्ट

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Bollywood

मौत के बाद भी सपने में आती थीं दिव्या भारती, लाडला के सेट पर श्रीदेवी के साथ हुई थी अजीब घटना

4 अप्रैल 2019

दिव्या भारती
गोविंदा और दिव्या भारती
दिव्या भारती
दिव्या भारती
Bollywood

मौत के बाद भी सपने में आती थीं दिव्या भारती, लाडला के सेट पर श्रीदेवी के साथ हुई थी अजीब घटना

4 अप्रैल 2019

bihar board 10th result 2019 bseb matric result expected tomorrow sarkari result
Education

Bihar Board 2019 : 10वीं कक्षा के परिणाम कल हो सकते हैं जारी, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

3 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

मौत के बाद दुल्हन की तरह सजाई गई थीं दिव्या भारती, पहली बार देखें अंतिम संस्कार के समय की तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

divya bharti
divya bharti
divya bharti
sajid nadiadwala
Bollywood

मौत के बाद दुल्हन की तरह सजाई गई थीं दिव्या भारती, पहली बार देखें अंतिम संस्कार के समय की तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
kartarpur corridor करतारपुर कॉरिडोर ministry of external affairs ravish kumar meeting postponed kartarpur sahib
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र
India News

क्या ऐसे में राहुल गांधी के लिए 24 लाख नौकरियां देना संभव हो पाएगा

4 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी की रैली में पहुंचे समर्थक
India News

मोदी सरकार के 'विकास' से शुरू हुआ चुनाव का मुद्दा अब हिंदुत्व और राष्ट्रवाद पर जा पहुंचा

4 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

खतरे की घंटी: इस साल सामान्य से कम होगी बारिश

4 अप्रैल 2019

Whatsapp Logo
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर व्हाट्सएप ने की नए फीचर की शुरुआत

4 अप्रैल 2019

RTI logo
India News

‘आरटीआई के तहत कॉलेजियम की जानकारी का खुलासा न्यायपालिका के लिए घातक’

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन ने फिर शुरू की आतंकी मसूद के बचाव की कोशिश

4 अप्रैल 2019

एमएच 60 रोमियो सी हॉक हेलीकॉप्टर
World

भारतीय नौसेना के 'रोमियो' से बच नहीं सकेंगे दुश्मन मुल्क के जहाज और पनडुब्बियां

3 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फेक न्यूज की हकीकत बताएगी वाट्सएप की चेकप्वाइंट टिपलाइन सेवा

3 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पाक : हिंदू बहनों के जबरन धर्मांतरण पर आयोग गठित, निष्पक्ष जांच होगी

3 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

कम आमदनी से कई टेलीकॉम कंपनियां बंद होने की कगार पर

3 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अजय सिंह और नकुलनाथ को मिला टिकट
India News

मध्यप्रदेश के लिए कांग्रेस की सूची जारी, कमलनाथ और अर्जुन सिंह के बेटों को टिकट

कांग्रेस ने मध्यप्रदेश की 29 लोकसभा सीटों में से 12 सीटों के लिए लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। लिस्ट में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के बेटे नकुल का नाम भी है। नकुल छिंदवाड़ा से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रकाश आंबेडकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रकाश आंबेडकर ने कहा- सत्ता में आए तो चुनाव आयुक्त को भेज देंगे जेल

4 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल गांधी ने वायनाड से भरा नामांकन
India News

राहुल गांधी के नामांकन के बाद बोलीं प्रियंका, वायनाड वालों, मेरे भाई का ख्याल रखना

4 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान बेनीवाल
India News

राजस्थान में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी और भाजपा का गठबंधन, नागौर से लड़ेंगे हनुमान बेनीवाल

4 अप्रैल 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान-लड़ाकू विमान ()फाइल फोटो
India News

अभिनंदन की तरह कंट्रोल रूम से लड़ी थीं यह महिला अधिकारी, मिलेगा सम्मान

4 अप्रैल 2019

हार्दिक पटेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से हार्दिक पटेल को झटका, नहीं लड़ सकेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव

4 अप्रैल 2019

Mahasangram Live
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: पटना कांग्रेस दफ्तर में जमकर हंगामा, निखिल कुमार का टिकट कटने का विरोध

4 अप्रैल 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन और उनके पिता एयर मार्शल (सेवानिवृत्त) सिम्हाकुट्टी वर्तमान
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक में 250 से 300 आतंकवादी मारे गए होंगे : अभिनंदन के पिता

4 अप्रैल 2019

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
India News

वायनाड से नामांकन के बाद बोले राहुल, संघ और मोदी कर रहे दक्षिण की संस्कृति पर हमला

4 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी की बायोपिक का एक दृश्य (फाइल)
India News

पीएम मोदी की बायोपिक का मामला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, आठ अप्रैल को सुनवाई

4 अप्रैल 2019

Related Videos

वायनाड में नामांकन के पहले राहुल गांधी ने किया रोड शो, वायनाड से नामांकन की बताई खास वजह

नामांकन करने वायनाड पहुंचे राहुल गांधी ने वायनाड से चुनाव लड़ने की वजह बताई। इस दौरान राहुल भाजपा और आरएसएस की नीतियों के खिलाफ जमकर बोले।

4 अप्रैल 2019

चुनाव 1:38

कहीं ट्रेन के जरिए,तो कहीं मानव श्रृंखला बना कर लोगों को वोट देने के लिए किया जा रहा है जागरुक

4 अप्रैल 2019

स्मृति ईरानी 0:45

‘राहुल गांधी ने किया है अमेठी का अपमान’

4 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:20

राहुल गांधी ने केरल की वायनाड सीट से भरा नामांकन

4 अप्रैल 2019

चुनाव 1:14

वाईएसआर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं पर CISF ने बरसाईं लाठियां

4 अप्रैल 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सांप को मारने के लिए लगाई आग में जलकर मरे तेंदुए के पांच बच्चे

4 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला पड़ताल
India News

पड़ताल: क्या सच में प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने जनेऊ धारण कर लिया है?

4 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी की रैली में पहुंचे समर्थक
India News

मोदी सरकार के 'विकास' से शुरू हुआ चुनाव का मुद्दा अब हिंदुत्व और राष्ट्रवाद पर जा पहुंचा

4 अप्रैल 2019

मुर्गे को लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचा बच्चा
India News

मिजोरम में गलती से चूजे पर चढ़ गया छोटा बच्चा, पूरी पॉकेट मनी लेकर पहुंच गया अस्पताल

4 अप्रैल 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट बैलेस्टिक मिसाइल (मिशन शक्ति)
India News

भारत के महाशक्ति बनने के बाद इस साल अंतरिक्ष में पांच सैन्य उपग्रह भेजेगा इसरो

4 अप्रैल 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: ईडी के सामने पेश हुए कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी

4 अप्रैल 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.