करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : पाक ने समिति में नियुक्त किए विवादास्पद तत्व, भारत ने स्थगित की बैठक

R Kumar, MEA on if there has been any communication from Pakistan side over Kartarpur corridor: It's important to remember we remain committed to realise aspirations of ppl.Aspirations which flow out of pending demand of Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor pic.twitter.com/WbO7Y21ag9 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Raveesh Kumar: At the same time, there are certain things which came to our notice, we had sought clarifications from Pakistan on a number of issues. They remain unaddressed by Pakistan. https://t.co/p2iqaq1bpG — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We had also shared our concerns on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee which was to be associated with Kartarpur corridor. We're yet to receive a response from Pakistan. That's why we decided to postpone meeting. — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

करतारपुर करिडोर को लेकर पाकिस्तान की ओर से किसी प्रकार का संवाद होने की बात पर विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा है कि यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि हम लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं, जैसे कि भारतीय श्रद्धालु कॉरिडोर का प्रयोग कर करतारपुर साहिब की यात्रा करें।रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि इसी समय कुछ ऐसी बातें हमारे ध्यान में आई गैं, जिनके बारे में हमने पाकिस्तान से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। पाकिस्तान ने अभी तक उनका कोई जवाब नहीं दिया है।रवीश ने कहा कि हमने उन रिपोर्ट पर भी अपनी चिंता जाहिर की थी जिनमें कहा गया था कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा विवादास्पद तत्वों को एक समिति में नियुक्त किया गया था, जिसे करतारपुर गलियारे से जोड़ा जाना था। इसीलिए हमने बैठक को स्थगित कर दिया।