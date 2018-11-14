शहर चुनें

Karnataka: Janardhan Reddy granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh in Ambident Group bribery case

खनन माफिया जनार्दन रेड्डी को पोंजी स्कीम धोखाधड़ी मामले में मिली जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 09:11 PM IST
G Janardhan Reddy
G Janardhan Reddy - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
 बेल्लारी के खनन माफिया और कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री जी जनार्दन रेड्डी को पोंजी स्कीम धोखाधड़ी मामले में बुधवार को जमानत मिल गई। रेड्डी की याचिका पर छठवें एडिशनल चीफ मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट वी जगदीश ने जमानत की मंजूरी दी। 
सिटी पुलिस की सेंट्रल क्राइम ब्रांच (सीसीबी) ने रविवार को उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया था। मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने उन्हें 24 नवंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया था। हजारों करोड़ रुपये के पोंजी स्कीम धोखाधड़ी मामले में पुलिस ने पिछले हफ्ते जनार्दन रेड्डी फरार घोषित कर दिया था। सीसीबी तब से उनकी तलाश कर रही थी।

 रविवार को घंटों तक चली पूछताछ के बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया। उन पर आईपीसी की कई धाराओं के साथ ही प्रीवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट 2002 के तहत भी मामला दर्ज किया गया। 



 

g janardhan reddy janardhan reddy bail bengaluru central crime branch bengaluru karnataka ambident group bribery case जनार्दन रेड्डी
