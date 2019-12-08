शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka Gadag Police started free drop service for women between 10 pm to 6 am

कर्नाटक: अब रात के 10 बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक महिलाओं को घर छोड़ेगी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गडग Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 02:03 PM IST
कर्नाटक पुलिस ने एक अनोखी पहल शुरू की है
कर्नाटक पुलिस ने एक अनोखी पहल शुरू की है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते अपराध के मद्देनजर कर्नाटक पुलिस ने एक अनोखी पहल शुरू की है। यहां की पुलिस रात में महिलाओं को उनके घर छोड़ने का काम कर रही है। पुलिस यह कार्य एकदम मुफ्त में कर रही है। रात के 10 बजे से सुबह के छह बजे के बीच पुलिस ने महिलाओं को सकुशल उनके घर पहुंचाने का फैसला लिया है।
इस मामले पर गडग के पुलिस अधीक्षक श्रीनाथ जोशी ने कहा, 'महिलाएं किसी भी पुलिस स्टेशन या टोल फ्री हेल्पलाइन के नंबर पर फोन कर सकती हैं। पुलिस उन्हें वहां से बिठाएगी और उनके निर्धारित स्थान पर पहुंचा देगी।' पुलिस का यह फैसला ऐसे समय पर आया है जब हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक के साथ चार लोगों ने दरिंदगी को अंजाम दिया। वहीं उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को आरोपियों ने जिंदा जला दिया। उसने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।
women safety karnataka police pick and drop
India News

