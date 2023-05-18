Karnataka: शिवकुमार ने डिप्टी सीएम पद स्वीकारा लेकिन भाई दिखे नाराज, बोले- भविष्य में देखेंगे, क्या करना है!

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see:… pic.twitter.com/DGbiSIUeJk— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
