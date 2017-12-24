Download App
नाबालिग से रेप पर फांसी का कानून बनाएगा कर्नाटक

एजेंसी / बेंगलुरु

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:20 AM IST
Karnataka create law to hang on minor rape 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

मध्य प्रदेश से सीख लेते हुए कर्नाटक सरकार नाबालिग लड़कियों से रेप के दोषियों को फांसी की सजा देने के लिए कानून बनाने पर विचार कर रहा है। कर्नाटक के गृह मंत्री रामलिंगा रेड्डी ने कहा, राज्य सरकार मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से पास कानून की विस्तृत जानकारी ले रही है और इसे कर्नाटक में भी लागू करने की योजना है। वह इस मुद्दे पर मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया से चर्चा करेंगे। 
तीन बच्चों के बाप ने नाबालिग 'बहन' के साथ ये क्या कर डाला!

उन्होंने कहा कि हाल में एक दलित नाबालिग लड़की से रेप की घटना से कर्नाटक के तटवर्ती जिलों में तनाव बढ़ गया था। कठोर कानून से ऐसे अपराध रुकेंगे। मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा ने चार दिसंबर को एक कानून पास किया है, जिसके मुताबिक 12 साल या उससे कम उम्र की लड़कियों से रेप पर फांसी की सजा होगी। मध्य प्रदेश देश का पहला ऐसा राज्य है, जिसने इस तरह का कानून बनाया है। 
