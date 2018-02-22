शहर चुनें

CM सिद्धरमैया बोले- 90 प्रतिशत कमीशन वाली है केंद्र सरकार, भाजपा विधायकों का हंगामा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 06:04 PM IST
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah said NDA is 90 % commission government
मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार को 90 प्रतिशत कमीशन वाली भ्रष्ट सरकार करार दिया है। सीएम के इस बयान के बाद कर्नाटक विधानसभा में भाजपा विधायकों ने जमकर हंगामा किया और सदन छोड़कर चले गए।
दरअसल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बेंगलुरु में एक जनसभा के दौरान कर्नाटक में 10 प्रतिशत कमीशन वाली सरकार के काबिज होने की बात कही थी। जिसपर पलटवार करते हुए सिद्धरमैया ने कहा कि केंद्र पर काबिज एनडीए सरकार 90 प्रतिशत कमीशन वाली सरकार है।

विधानसभा में मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने कहा 'कर्नाटक में जब भाजपा की सरकार थी तो वह बेहद भ्रष्ट थी जबकि केंद्र की मौजूदा एनडीए सरकार 90 प्रतिशत कमीशन वाली बेहद भ्रष्ट सरकार है।'

बता दें कि जल्द ही कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस के राज्य में आक्रमक प्रचार कर रही है।
 
