Aircel-Maxis Case: Patiala House Court also reserves the order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea in case filed by ED, for 3 pm.— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018
The allegation is that then Finance Minister P Chidambaram granted the approval without going to the CCEA. The question is whether the FM’s approval was valid or not. What has that got to do with #KartiChidambaram?: Kapil Sibal (Counsel of Karti Chidambaram) #AircelMaxisCase— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018
चारा घोटाले के चौथे मामले में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव दोषी करार दिए गए थे। रांची स्थित सीबीआई की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने आज सजा का ऐलान किया है।
24 मार्च 2018