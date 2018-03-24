शहर चुनें

एयरसेल-मैक्सिस केस: कपिल सिब्बल ने पूछा वित्तमंत्री की मंजूरी मान्य है या नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 12:26 PM IST
कपिल सिब्बल
कपिल सिब्बल
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति पर एयरसेल-मैक्सिस और आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में जांच चल रही है। इस समय वह सीबीआई हिरासत में हैं। आज इस मामले पर उनके अधिवक्ता और कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने सवाल पूछा है कि वित्त मंत्री की मंजूरी मान्य थी या नहीं। उन्होंने कहा- आरोप यह है कि तब वित्त मंत्री रहे पी चिंदबरम ने आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट समिति (सीसीईए) के पास गए बिना ही इजाजत दे दी थी। सवाल यह है कि वित्तमंत्री की मंजूरी मान्य है या नही। इसका कार्ति से क्या लेना-देना है। 
ईडी द्वारा दर्ज किए गए इस मामले में कार्ति की जमानत याचिका पर आज तीन बजे फैसला आएगा। पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रखा हुआ है। इसकी सुनवाई दोपहर तीन बजे होगी। कार्ति और उनसे जुड़ी बताई जा रही एक फर्म एडवांटेज स्ट्रेटेजिक कंसल्टिंग प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की परेशानियां बढ़ गई हैं। उनके खिलाफ एयरसेल-मेक्सिस मनी लांड्रिंग केस में गैरकानूनी आय के पर्याप्त सबूत होने की बात धनशोधन रोकथाम अधिनियम (पीएमएलए) प्राधिकरण ने मान ली है।

अर्द्धन्यायिक प्राधिकरण ने गुरुवार को यह बातें अपनी लिखित टिप्पणी में शामिल करते हुए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के कार्ति चिदंबरम और फर्म के नाम की 1.16 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति को सीज करने के आदेश को भी हरी झंडी दिखा दी थी। पीएमएलए के तहत निर्णायक प्राधिकरण के एक शीर्ष अधिकारी ने अपने 171 पेज के आदेश में कहा था कि  कार्ति इस संपत्ति को मनी लांड्रिंग के अपराध के तहत हुई आय नहीं होना साबित नहीं कर पाए हैं। केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने पिछले साल सितंबर में कार्ति और फर्म से जुड़े फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट और बैंक बैलेंस को अटैच कर लिया था और अब प्राधिकरण ने इसे सही बताया है।

kapil sibal p chidambaram karthi chidambaram

