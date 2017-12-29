बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई आगः सामने आए प्रत्यक्षदर्शी, बताया कैसे फंस-फंसकर मरे लोग
{"_id":"5a462e8a4f1c1bce408bfdac","slug":"kamalamillsfire-survivor-says-what-happened-during-the-accident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938-\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:52 PM IST
मुंबई की घनी आबादी में स्थित कमला मिल्स कपांउड में लगी आग अभी तक 14 लोगों को लील चुकी है, जबकि कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। हादसे के कारणों की जांच पड़ताल भी शुरू हो गई है। इसी बीच सामने आए हैं कुछ ऐसे लोग जो खुद इस हादसे के गवाह बने और अब अस्पताल में जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझ रहे हैं।
अस्पताल में भर्ती ऐसे ही एक चश्मदीद सिद्धार्थ श्रॉफ ने बताया कि जिस समय पब में हादसा हुआ उस समय 150 के करीब लोग वहां मौजूद थे। इसी बीच रात 12:30 के करीब अचानक आग की तेज तेज लपटें उठने लगीं। यह नजारा देख वहां भगदड़ मच गई, लोग जान बचाने के लिए इधर-उधर भागने लगे।
हम भी बाहर निकलने वाले गेट की तरफ दौड़े लेकिन वह इतना छोटा था कि सब उसमें फंस गए। इसी बीच आग और तेज हो गई और अंदर से चीख पुकार की आवाजें आने लगी। सिद्धार्थ को नहीं मालूम वो कैसे अस्पताल पहुंचे, उन्हें कौन लेकर आया।
उन्होंने बताया कि हादसे के दौरान मैं पूरी तरह बेहोश हो चुका था, पता नहीं किसने हमें अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सिद्धार्थ के अनुसार आग में आकर वह भी 20 फीसदी तक झुलस गए।
