कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने उठाया कोयला माफिया का मुद्दा, कहा- 'बंगाल को अब भगवान ही बचाए'

Illegal Coal Mines being operated by some Coal Mafia in West Bengal Badhai Area, Raniganj Constituency, District Paschim Burdwan, Asansol Lok Sabha!??Obviously either the local Administration or Police is helping them do it!?
God Bless West Bengal!! pic.twitter.com/S0Z57ISv1E— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 12, 2020
