कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने उठाया कोयला माफिया का मुद्दा, कहा- 'बंगाल को अब भगवान ही बचाए'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 11:17 PM IST
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय-ममता बनर्जी
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय-ममता बनर्जी

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के महासचिव और प्रदेश बीजेपी के केंद्रीय प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने गुरुवार को बंगाल में कोयला माफिया का मुद्दा उठाते हुए एक बार फिर ममता सरकार को घेरा। उन्होंने  ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि बंगाल में जिस तरह से अवैध कोयला खनन हो रहा है अब इस राज्य को भगवान ही बचाए।
उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि पश्चिम बंगाल के बधाई इलाके, रानीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र, पश्चिम बर्धमान और आसनसोल लोकसभा क्षेत्र में कुछ कोयला माफिया द्वारा अवैध रूप से कोयला खान चलाए जा रहे हैं? जाहिर है पुलिस प्रशासन का इन्हें संरक्षण है।

 
india news national mamata banerjee kailash vijayvargiya west bengal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

