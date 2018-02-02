अपना शहर चुनें

जस्टिस लोया मौत केस: जजों से स्वतंत्र जांच की अपील, सोमवार को होगी अगली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:46 PM IST
Justice Loya case hearing will continue in supreme court on monday
जस्टिस लोया मामले में दायर याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सोमवार को अगली सुनवाई होगी। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, शीर्ष अदालत में आज हुई बहस अधूरी रही जिस कारण दायर याचिकाओं पर अगली सुनवाई सोमवार को निर्धारित की गई है। इसके अलावा जस्टिस दुष्यंत दवे ने लोया की मौत को संदिग्ध मानते हुए जजों की बेंच से मामले में स्वतंत्र जांच की मांग की है।
 



बता दें कि चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा जस्टिस डी. वाई चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस ए एम खानविलकर इस मामले की सुनवाई कर रहे हैं। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने कहा है कि जस्टिस लोया की मौत 2014 में रहस्यमय तरीके से हुई है। 

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले चीफ जस्टिस की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ ने सोमवार को कहा कि अगर जिला न्यायालय के जज की मौत हुई और कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट को देखते हुए हमारे लिए इस मामले का परीक्षण करना जरूरी है। लेकिन सिर्फ मीडिया रिपोर्ट के आधार पर हम किसी निष्कर्ष नहीं पहुंच सकते।

पीठ ने कहा था कि हमें इस पूरे मामले से संबंधित दस्तावेजों और रिकार्ड पर निष्पक्षता से गौर करना होगा। पीठ ने यह भरोसा दिलाया कि बहुत ही बारीकी और निष्पक्षता से इस मामले को गौर किया जाएगा। पीठ ने सभी पक्षकारों को इस मामले से संबंधित उनकेपास मौजूद तमाम दस्तावेज मुहैया कराने के लिए कहा है।

बता दें कि लोया 2014 में सोहराबुद्दीन शेख एनकाउंटर केस की सुनवाई कर रहे थे जिसमें भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का नाम भी शामिल था। जिसके बाद उन्हें मामले निर्दोष माना गया था।

justice loya case supreme court amit shah

