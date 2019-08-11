कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई, 300 करोड़ का बंगला और 284 करोड़ रुपये जब्त

Sources: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $40 million of Ratul Puri & Deepak Puri has also been attached. So far, Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) has attached funds of $ 95 million and a Bungalow at 27-A Aurangzeb Road. https://t.co/bvFq7COIof— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
अक्टूबर माह में महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा और झारखंड में विधानसभा चुनाव हो सकते हैं। अगले वर्ष में फरवरी माह से पहले दिल्ली विधानसभा का चुनाव भी होना तय है।
11 अगस्त 2019