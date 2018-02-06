अपना शहर चुनें

इसरो की दूसरी बार चांद पर जाने की तैयारी, पांच प्रक्षेपणों की योजना : के सिवन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:53 AM IST
लंबे समय से भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) का चल रहा इंतजार जल्द ही खत्म होने वाला है। इसरो चंद्रयान-2 मिशन भारत की चांद पर जाने वाली दूसरी फ्लाइट होगी।  यह अपने आप में पहला मिशन होगा  जो चांद के दक्षिणी पोल पर सॉफ्ट लैंड करेगा। इस कार्यक्रम के लिए इसरो को कई तरह के चैलेंज फेस करने पड़े हैं। 

इसरो का पूरा ध्यान अगले पांच महीनों में चंद्रयान-2 मिशन सहित पांच प्रक्षेपणों को करने पर है। इसरो के अध्यक्ष के सिवन ने बताया कि अब उनके पास कोई और काम करने का समय नहीं है।

साल 2018 की पहली छमाही में जिन मिशनों की श्रीहरिकोटा अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से योजना बनाई गई है उनमें जीएसएलवी-एफओ8 (जीसैट-6ए सैटेलाइट), जीएसएलवी-एमके 3 (दूसरी विकास उड़ान), चंद्रयान-2 और पीएसएलवी (आईआरएनएसएस-1आई नेविगेशन सैटेलाइट) हैं। इसके साथ ही इसरो ने 5.7 टन के जीसैट-11 को लांच करने के लिए एरियनस्पेस से करार किया है।

इसे जून में फ्रेंच गुएना के कुरू में स्थित यूरोपीय अंतरिक्ष कंसोर्टियम के अंतरिक्षयान से प्रक्षेपित किया जाएगा। अंतरिक्ष आयोग के अध्यक्ष और अंतरिक्ष विभाग में सचिव सिवन ने कहा कि अभी तो हमारे पास बहुत काम है। भारत के पास अभी चक्कर लगाने वाले 45 सैटेलाइटों का बेड़ा है और इतने ही अंतरिक्षयानों की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगले साल से हम 15-18 प्रक्षेपणों की योजना पर काम कर रहे हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

