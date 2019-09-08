शहर चुनें

ISRO Chief K Sivan to says We have found location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने ढूंढी लैंडर विक्रम की लोकेशन, संपर्क की कोशिशें जारी: इसरो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 02:04 PM IST
चंद्रयान- 2
चंद्रयान- 2 - फोटो : PTI
इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन का कहना है कि हमें चांद की सतह पर लैंडर विक्रम की लोकेशन मिल गई है। ऑर्बिटर ने लैंडर की थर्मल तस्वीर खींची है। हालांकि उससे अभी तक संपर्क नहीं हो पाया है। हम उससे संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उससे जल्द ही संपर्क स्थापित कर लिया जाएगा।
शुक्रवार-शनिवार की दरमियानी रात को चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग के समय इसरो का लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूट गया था। 13 मिनट 48 सेकेंड तक सारी प्रक्रिया इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार चल रही थी। अचानक से आखिरी के डेढ़ मिनट में इसरो के कंट्रोल रूम से इसका संपर्क टूट गया। जिसके बाद वैज्ञानिकों के चेहरे पर मायूसी छा गई थी। वह काफी देर तक लैंडर से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश करते रहे लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।
chandrayaan 2 chandrayaan 2 news vikram lander isro k sivan
