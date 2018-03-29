शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Indo-Pak meeting begins on Indus Commission

भारत-पाक के बीच पानी को लेकर दो दिवसीय बैठक शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 09:05 PM IST
Indo-Pak meeting begins on Indus Commission
स्थाई सिंधु आयोग (पीआईसी) की बृहस्पतिवार को नई दिल्ली में दो दिवसीय बैठक शुरू हो गई, इसके तहत भारत और पाकिस्तान ने सिंधु जल समझौते (आईडब्ल्यूटी) को लेकर कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इस बैठक में भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल की ओर से सिंधु जल आयुक्त पीके सक्सेना समेत विदेश मंत्रालय के एक प्रतिनिधि और तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ शामिल हैं। 
आयोग की 114वीं बैठक के लिए पाकिस्तान के छह सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व सैयद मुहम्मद मेहर अली शाह कर रहे हैं। यह बैठक ऐसे वक्त हो रही है जब पाकिस्तान ने भारत पर उसके राजनयिकों को प्रताड़ित करने का बेतुका आरोप लगाया है। 

पाकिस्तान चेनाब बेसिन पर भारतीय परियोजनाओं रेटल (850 मेगावॉट), पाकुल (1000 मेगावॉट) और लोवर कलनई (48 मेगावाट) पर चिंता जताता रहा है। पाक का आरोप है कि भारत संधि का उल्लंघन कर इन बांधों का निर्माण कर रहा है।

