रेलवे त्योहारों के दौरान टिकट पर अधिक कीमत वसूलने पर कर रहा विचार

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 05:17 PM IST
Indian Railways are considering extra charge on tickets during festival season

फाइल फोटोPC: अमर उजाला

 रेलवे बोर्ड डायनेमिक-प्राइसिंग के तहत दिवाली, दुर्गा पूजा जैसे त्योहारों के दौरान प्रीमियम शुल्क वसूलने पर विचार कर रहा है। इसके साथ ही ऑफ सीजन में छूट देने का प्रस्ताव पर भी विचार चल रहा है।
पिछले सप्ताह वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के साथ ही रेलवे बोर्ड ने एयलाइंस के प्रतिस्पर्धी किराये की तर्ज पर फ्लैक्सिबल डायनेमिक-प्राइसिंग की जरूरत का उल्लेख किया था। रेल मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि प्रीमियम और छूट से संबंधित डायनेमिक-प्राइसिंग के फाइनल ब्ल्यू प्रिंट को 31 दिंसबर तक अंतिम रूप देने की उम्मीद है।

डायनेमिक प्राइसिंग लागू करने के लिए तीन रेलवे जोन, पूर्वी, पश्चिमी और पश्चिम मध्य ने प्रेजेंटेशन तैयार की है। इन जोनों ने सुझाव दिया है कि रात 12 से सुबह 4 बजे और दोपहर 1 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक जैसे असुविधाजनक समय पर पहुंचने पर छूट की पेशकश की जा सकती है। 

इन्होंने पहले चरण के साथ ही सीटें खाली रहने के अंतिम चरण में 10-30 फीसदी छूट का सुझाव दिया है। विभिन्न जोन ने भी व्यस्त दिनों और त्योहारी सीजन में 10-20 फीसदी प्रीमियम शुल्क का प्रस्ताव दिया है। यात्रियों से समान रूट पर हाई स्पीड ट्रेनों को चुनने पर अधिक भुगतान करने को कहा जा सकता है। 

Your Story has been saved!