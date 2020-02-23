शहर चुनें

भारतीय नौसेना का मिग-29के गोवा में ट्रेनिंग के दौरान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पायलट सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोवा Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 12:44 PM IST
भरतीय नौसेना का मिग-29के विमान आज सुबह 10.30 बजे गोवा में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। यह विमान ट्रेनिंग उड़ान पर था। पायलट विमान से सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गया और उसे ढूंढ लिया गया है। ममाले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
indian navy training sortie mig 29k mig 29k aircraft

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

