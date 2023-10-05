Indian Navy: नौसेना की बड़ी कामयाबी, विकसित किया युद्धक जहाजों को ड्रोन हमले से बचाने वाला हथियार

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Navy has developed an anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition that is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect them from any attack by enemy swarm drones: Indian Navy officials (04/10) pic.twitter.com/ZiIY6layJT
