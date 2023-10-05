Indian Navy: नौसेना की बड़ी कामयाबी, विकसित किया युद्धक जहाजों को ड्रोन हमले से बचाने वाला हथियार

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Navy has developed an anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition that is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect them from any attack by enemy swarm drones: Indian Navy officials (04/10) pic.twitter.com/ZiIY6layJT

दिल्ली में हो रहा नेवी के स्वावलंबन 2023 का आयोजन

बता दें कि जब छोटे-बड़े कई ड्रोन्स बड़ी संख्या में एक साथ हमला करते हैं तो उन्हें स्वार्म ड्रोन्स कहा जाता है। बता दें कि दिल्ली में भारत मंडपम में भारतीय नौसेना के स्वावलंबन 2023 कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस कार्यक्रम में नौसेना ने ड्रोनाम काउंटर ड्रोन सिस्टम भी प्रदर्शित किया। इस सिस्टम की खासियत ये है कि यह ड्रोन्स के कम्युनिकेशन सिस्टम को जाम कर सकता है। यह ड्रोनाम काउंटर ड्रोन सिस्टम पूरी तरह से भारत में विकसित किया गया है और साल 2021 में यह हथियार IDEX कंपटीशन भी जीत चुका है।



