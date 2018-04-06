शहर चुनें

रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक नहीं, मामले पर सरकार ने दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 06:55 PM IST
Indian Defence official site hack, Chinese threat on page
रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक होने की खबर पर सरकार ने अपनी सफाई दी है, मंत्रालय की तरफ से कहा गया है कि तकनीकि खराबी के चलते ऐसा हुआ है। अगर आप इंटरनेट पर रक्षा मंत्रालय की साइट खोलने का प्रयास करेंगे तो आपके सामने पेज एरर शो होगा। लेकिन गौर करने की बात ये है कि पेज पर आप एक चाइनीज करैक्टर देखेंगे। जिससे ये संदेह उठ रहा था कि इसके पीछे चीन के किसी शातिर का हाथ है। 
 
रक्षा मंत्रालय की कई जानकारियां गोपनीय रखी जाती हैं। वहीं तकनीक ही वो माध्यम है जिससे कई प्रकार की सुरक्षा जानकारियों को सेना के बीच साझा किया जाता है। ऐसे में रक्षा मंत्रालय की साइट अगर हैक होती तो ये एक गंभीर प्रश्न है। मामले पर रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने ट्वीट किया है। उनका आश्वासन है कि जल्द ही ये दिक्कत दूर कर ली जाएगी।
 
पेज पर आए एरर में चीनी भाषा महत्वपूर्ण है, इसके सत्यापन में समय लग सकता है लेकिन फिलहाल तो यही समझा जा रहा था कि रक्षा मंत्रालय की साइट हैक होने के पीछे चीन है। जिस तरह से चीन और भारत के बीच दोकलम एक समस्या रही है, उससे संबंधित कई मायनों में भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय के पास ऐसी जानकारियां हैं जिसे लेकर चीन ऐसा कर सकता है। 

साइट के हैक होने की खबर के पीछे वजह जो भी है लेकिन ये चिंतित करने वाली बात तो है ही। वैश्विक स्तर पर भारतीय सेना बड़ी भी है और कई बड़े उद्देश्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध भी। ऐसे में साइट का यूं ठप होना भारतीय प्रोद्योगिकी सुरक्षा पर भी बड़ा खतरा हो सकता है। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

