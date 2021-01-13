शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Indian Army Major Anoop Mishra developed worlds first universal bulletproof jacket Shakti

शक्ति: भारतीय सेना के मेजर ने बनाई दुनिया की पहली यूनिवर्सल बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 05:39 PM IST
शक्ति बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहने सेना का जवान
शक्ति बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहने सेना का जवान - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना ने एक और खास उपलब्धि प्राप्त की है। सेना के मेजर अनूप मिश्रा ने दुनिया की पहली यूनिवर्सल बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट विकसित की है। इस स्वदेशी बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट को 'शक्ति' नाम दिया गया है। इस जैकेट की खास बात यह है कि इसे महिला और पुरुष दोनों पहन सकेंगे, जो इसे बाकी बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट से अलग बनाती है। इसके साथ ही यह जैकेट दुनिया का पहला फ्लेक्सिबल बॉडी आर्मर भी है। 
इसके साथ ही भारतीय सेना ने अपनी सीमाओं पर निगरानी को और बेहतर करने के लिए स्विच ड्रोन की खरीद के लिए एक समझौते पर दस्तखत किए हैं। वर्टिकल उड़ान भरने और लैंड करने वाले ये ड्रोम अधिकतम 4500 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर दो घंटे तक उड़ान भर सकते हैं। 




 

india news national shakti indian army bulletproof jacket switch drone

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

