शक्ति: भारतीय सेना के मेजर ने बनाई दुनिया की पहली यूनिवर्सल बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट

Indian Army’s Major Anoop Mishra has indigenously developed world’s first universal bulletproof jacket 'Shakti' which can be used by both male and female combatants. The jacket is also the world’s first flexible body armour. pic.twitter.com/sSNrkSIVh3— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take-off & landing drone has the capability to fly for 2 hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 meters: Mohit Bansal, ideaForge pic.twitter.com/wDkcsjPiXJ— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.