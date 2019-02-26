LiveLive: पीएम की अगुवाई में बैठक शुरू, हाई अलर्ट पर भारतीय वायुसेना
Delhi: Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway at 7, LKM pic.twitter.com/sCq0MZSB2u— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force. pic.twitter.com/9GER7eqGPf— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweets, "I salute the pilots of the IAF" (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1mf0BUjDTD— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Sources: Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LOC completely destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed pic.twitter.com/cSE0TjVsBS— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को आज 12 दिन हो गए हैं। पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत को आज भारत के 12 लड़ाकू विमानों ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है।
26 फरवरी 2019