Hindi News ›   India News ›   Indian air force Action after Pulwama terrorist attack

Live

Live: पीएम की अगुवाई में बैठक शुरू, हाई अलर्ट पर भारतीय वायुसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 09:36 AM IST
Indian air force Action after Pulwama terrorist attack
पीएम मोदी की अगुवाई में उच्च स्तरीय बैठक हो रही है - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर भारतीय वायुसेना ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है।
  • भारतीय वायुसेना के 12 मिराज 2000 विमानों ने पीओके में एक-एक हजार किलो के बम बरसाएं हैं। 
  • पाकिस्तानी सेना के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने भारतीय वायुसेना के पीओके में बमबारी की कथित तस्वीरें ट्वीट की हैं।
  • भारत सरकार या सेना की तरफ से इस मुद्दे पर फिलहाल कोई जवाब नहीं आया है।

लाइव अपडेट

10:02 AM, 26-Feb-2019
नई दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई में उच्च स्तरीय बैठक शुरू हो गई है। जिसमें रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल, वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज और गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह शामिल हैं।


09:54 AM, 26-Feb-2019
भारतीय वायुसेना ने अपने सभी अतंरराष्ट्रीय सीमा और नियंत्रण रेखा पर स्थित एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के लिए कहा है। ऐसा पाकिस्तानी सेना की तरफ से होने वाली संभावित कार्रवाई के मद्देनजर किया गया है।
 
09:53 AM, 26-Feb-2019
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भारतीय कार्रवाई पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, 'मैं भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलटों को सलाम करता हूं।'
 
09:49 AM, 26-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आवास पर सरगर्मी बढ़ गई है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल ने पूरे घटनाक्रम के संबंध में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को जानकारी दी। वहीं गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण प्रधानमंत्री आवास पहुंचने वाले हैं।
09:31 AM, 26-Feb-2019
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने बालाकोट, चकोठी और मुजफ्फराबाद के आतंकी ठिकानों को पूरी तरह से नष्ट किया। जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का कंट्रोल रूम भी नष्ट कर दिया है।
 
pakistan pulwama pulwama terror attack general asif ghafoor indian air force indian army jaish e mohammed masood azhar पुलवामा पुलवामा आतंकी जैश ए मोहम्मद मसूद अजहर भारतीय वायु सेना पाक सेना मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर
governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

mirage 2000
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: 12 दिन बाद 12 विमानों ने लिया बदला

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को आज 12 दिन हो गए हैं। पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत को आज भारत के 12 लड़ाकू विमानों ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है।

26 फरवरी 2019

मिराज 2000 विमान
India News

पाकिस्तान को पुलवामा का जवाब: वायुसेना ने पीओके के आतंकी अड्डों पर की भीषण बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

भारतीय कार्रवाई की पाकिस्तानी सेना ने तस्वीर जारी की है
India News

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने ट्वीटर पर जारी की भारतीय कार्रवाई की कथित तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव का 'महासंग्राम'
India News

लोकसभा का 'महासंग्राम' | मुरादाबाद की जनता के क्या हैं चुनावी मुद्दे?

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: चेन्नई-मंगलौर एक्सप्रेस के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना
India News

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में सर्वाधिक मकान बनाने वाला पहला राज्य बना उत्तर प्रदेश

26 फरवरी 2019

Job
India News

मुद्रा योजना: नौकरियों में भारी उछाल, दो साल में 1.7 करोड़ को रोजगार

26 फरवरी 2019

Election Commission
India News

आयोग: मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में लोकसभा चुनावों की घोषणा संभव

26 फरवरी 2019

Justice Sen
India News

जस्टिस सेन के भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाने संबंधी बयान पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

26 फरवरी 2019

baba ramdev
India News

पतंजलि के हाथ आ सकती है वैदिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कमान, प्रमुख बनेंगे बाबा रामदेव

26 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के टेरर कैंप पर भारतीय वायुसेना का हमला, जैश के आतंकी कैंप ध्वस्त होने की खबर

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले का भारत ने बदला लिया है. भारत ने पाकिस्तान में स्थित आतंकी कैंप पर हमला बोला और उनके कई आतंकवादी कैंपों को ध्वस्त कर दिया. यह जानकारी सूत्रों के हवाले से है.

26 फरवरी 2019

मोदी 3:45

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश को समर्पित किया राष्ट्रीय समर संग्रहालय

25 फरवरी 2019

राज बब्बर 2:52

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने धोए सफाई कर्मचारियों के पैर तो ये बोले राज बब्बर

25 फरवरी 2019

स्मारक 2:27

25 हजार से ज्यादा शहीदों के नाम पर बने राष्ट्रीय समर संग्रहालय की ये हैं खास बातें

25 फरवरी 2019

उधार 1:33

बैंकों और रिश्तेदारों से ही लेना होगा पैसा, किसी और से लेने से पहले देख लीजिए ये खबर

25 फरवरी 2019

mirage 2000
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: 12 दिन बाद 12 विमानों ने लिया बदला

26 फरवरी 2019

पाक सेना के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर
World

पाकिस्तान ने स्वीकारा पीओके में घुसी भारतीय वायुसेना, गिराए बम

26 फरवरी 2019

masood azhar
World

पाकिस्तान ने बढ़ाई आतंकी मसूद की सुरक्षा, रावलपिंडी से बहावलपुर भेजा 

26 फरवरी 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

युद्ध जैसे हालात उत्पन्न करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

26 फरवरी 2019

European Union
Pakistan

यूरोपीय संघ ने पाकिस्तान से आतंकियों के खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई करने को कहा

26 फरवरी 2019

अफगान शरणार्थि
World

पाकिस्तान सरकार ने अफगान शरणार्थियों को बैंक खाते खोलने की इजाजत दी

25 फरवरी 2019

