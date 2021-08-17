बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
India reports 25166 new covid 19 cases and 437 deaths  last 24 hours

बड़ी राहत: 154 दिन बाद कोरोना के मामलों में भारी गिरावट, बीते 24 घंटे में 25,166 नए केस, 437 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रशांत कुमार झा Updated Tue, 17 Aug 2021 10:04 AM IST

सार

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर कमजोर पड़ती जा रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में 25 हजार नए मामले सामने आए हैं। 154 दिन पहले एक दिन में कोरोना मरीजों की इतनी संख्या आती थी। नई संख्या से सरकार और लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। 
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश में कोरोना के मामलों में लगातार गिरावट जारी है। पांच महीने बाद कोरोना के सबसे कम मामले सामने आए हैं। देश में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 25, 166 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं, 437 लोगों की मौत हुई है। 36 हजार 830 लोग स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। हालांकि, देश में अभी तीन लाख 69, 846 सक्रिय मामले हैं। वहीं, कोरोना से स्वस्थ्य होने वालों का रेट 97.51% हो गया है। 
india news national coronavirus
