Covid-19 Death Cases Today:देश में बीते 24 घंटे में 805 लोगों ने गंवाई जान, 14,348 नए मामले आए सामने

India reports 14,348 new #COVID19 cases, 13,198 recoveries and 805 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry



Case tally: 3,42,46,157

Active cases: 1,61,334

Total recoveries: 3,36,27,632

Death toll: 4,57,191



Total Vaccination: 1,04,82,00,966 pic.twitter.com/GaNbrpzUSz