बता दें कि नोट वर्बल एक राजनयिक नोट होता है जो किसी पत्र से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण लेकिन एक वास्तविक नोट से कम महत्व का होता है। यह कभी हस्ताक्षरित नहीं होता है।
India has issued another Note Verbale to Pakistan Foreign Ministry saying that Pakistani agencies are continuing to harass and tail Indian diplomats in Islamabad including the Indian Naval adviser. India has also urged Pakistan to investigate the matter pic.twitter.com/AtQWaP2zV6— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
20 मार्च 2019