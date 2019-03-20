शहर चुनें

पाक एजेंसियां भारतीय राजनयिकों को कर रहीं परेशान, भारत ने जारी किया नोट वर्बल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 06:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय को एक और नोट वर्बल जारी करते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तानी एजेंसियां भारतीय नौसेना सलाहकार समेत भारतीय राजनयिकों को लगातार परेशान कर रही हैं और पूछताछ कर रही हैं। भारत ने पाकिस्तान से इस मामले में जांच करने का आग्रह भी किया है। बता दें कि नोट वर्बल एक राजनयिक नोट होता है जो किसी पत्र से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण लेकिन एक वास्तविक नोट से कम महत्व का होता है। यह कभी हस्ताक्षरित नहीं होता है।
india pakistan note verbale pakistani agencies indian diplomats harassed in pakistan indian diplomats
