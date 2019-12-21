शहर चुनें

India-Iran 19th Joint Commission meeting External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will visit Tehran

भारत-ईरान संयुक्त आयोग बैठक के लिए 22-23 दिसंबर को तेहरान जाएंगे विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 12:05 PM IST
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
भारत और ईरान के बीच होने वाली 19वीं संयुक्त आयोग की बैठक के लिए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर 22-23 दिसंबर को ईरान का दौरा करेंगे। इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता ईरान के विदेश मंत्री द्वारा की जानी है। यात्रा के दौरान, विदेश मंत्री को ईरान के राष्ट्रपति हसन रूहानी के बुलावे की उम्मीद है। 
hasan ruhani iran एस जयशंकर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

