COVID-19: संक्रमण दर 4.21 फीसदी, 24 घंटे में मिले 13,272 केस, इससे ज्यादा ठीक हुए

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
शुक्रवार को देश में 15,754 नए कोरोना केस मिले थे। उसके मुकाबले आज कुछ कम केस मिले हैं, हालांकि दैनिक संक्रमण दर में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। शुक्रवार को दैनिक संक्रमण दर 3.47 फीसदी थी।
देश में बीते 24 घंटे में 13,272 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इस दौरान 13,900 मरीज महामारी से उबर भी गए। हालांकि शुक्रवार की तुलना में शनिवार को संक्रमण दर बढ़कर 4.21 पर पहुंच गई।
#COVID19 | India reports 13,272 fresh cases and 13,900 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
Active cases 1,01,166
Daily positivity rate 4.21% pic.twitter.com/tZJumfGmBl
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.