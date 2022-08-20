COVID-19: संक्रमण दर 4.21 फीसदी, 24 घंटे में मिले 13,272 केस, इससे ज्यादा ठीक हुए

देश में बीते 24 घंटे में 13,272 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इस दौरान 13,900 मरीज महामारी से उबर भी गए। हालांकि शुक्रवार की तुलना में शनिवार को संक्रमण दर बढ़कर 4.21 पर पहुंच गई।

#COVID19 | India reports 13,272 fresh cases and 13,900 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1,01,166

Active cases 1,01,166

Daily positivity rate 4.21%