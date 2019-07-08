शहर चुनें

India carried out three successful tests of indigenous Nag anti-tank guided missiles in Pokharan

भारत ने स्वदेसी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल नाग का किया सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 09:08 AM IST
नाग मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
भारत ने रविवार को स्वदेसी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल नाग का तीब बार सफल परीक्षण किया। यह परीक्षण पोखरण की टेस्ट फायरिंग रेंज में किया गया। परीक्षण के दौरान मिसाइल को दिन और रात दोनों समय टेस्ट फायर किया गया। 
यह मिसाइल पाकिस्तानी टैंको को आसानी से अपना निशाना बना सकती है। इसे रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) ने विकसित किया है। रविवार को पोखरण में इसका सफल परीक्षण किया गया। यह भारतीय सेना की ताकत को और बढ़ाने में मदद करेगा।

indigenous tank anti tank guided missile nag test fired trials स्वदेसी टैंक एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल नाग परीक्षण
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

