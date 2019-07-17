शहर चुनें

India and China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border says Rajnath Singh

भारत-चीन सीमा पर शांति के लिए दोनों देश द्विपक्षीय समझौते का कर रहे सम्मान: राजनाथ सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 01:07 PM IST
लोकसभा में राजनाथ सिंह
लोकसभा में राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
सीमा पर शांति और स्थिरता बनी रहे इसके लिए भारत और चीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय समझौते का सम्मान कर रहे हैं। भारत-चीन संबंधों पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बुधवार को लोकसभा में इस बात की जानकारी दी।
उन्होंने भारतीय सीमा पर मौजूदा स्थिति पर एक बयान देते हुए कहा कि डोकलम में भारत और चीन के सशस्त्र बलों द्वारा पूर्ण संयम दिखाया गया। डोकलम में 2017 में दोनों देशों के सशस्त्र बलों के बीच महीनों लंबा गतिरोध चला था।

रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने वुहान में एक शिखर बैठक की। जहां, यह निर्णय लिया गया कि सीमा पर शांति और स्थिरता बनाई रखी जाएगी। 

राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि संबंधित सेनाओं को विशेष मार्गदर्शन दिया गया है ताकि शांति बनी रहे और सीमा का प्रबंधन ठीक तरह से हो सके।
 

 

rajnath singh in lok sabha rajnath singh india china relations india china modi xi jinping doklam
मुंबई में इमारत गिरी
India News

मुंबई का बी-वार्ड, जानलेवा इमारतों से खतरे में लाखों लोगों की जिंदगी

मुंबई का बी-वार्ड ब्रह्नमुंबई महानगरपालिका (बीएमसी) का सबसे छोटा प्रशासनिक वार्ड है। 2.84 वर्ग किमी में फैली ये एक ऐसी जगह जहां 1.28 लाख लोग रहते हैं। इस एन्कलेव में मोहम्मद अली रोड और डोंगरी जैसे भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके आते हैं।

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ठाकोर समुदाय ने लड़कियों के मोबाइल रखने पर लगाई रोक, पकड़े जाने पर पिता देगा डेढ़ लाख का जुर्माना

17 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीपी ने कांग्रेस से की बराबर सीटों की मांग, कहा- 'हमने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया'

17 जुलाई 2019

yogi adityanath and amit shah meets in delhi, discussions on Ministers names in the meeting
India News

योगी-शाह मुलाकात में यूपी के संभावित मंत्रियों के नाम पर मुहर, साढ़े तीन घंटे तक चली मैराथन बैठक

17 जुलाई 2019

citizenship Bill : Pakistan and bangladesh minorities without valid document citizenship
India News

नागरिकता बिल : पाक व बांग्लादेश के अल्पसंख्यकों को बिना वैध दस्तावेज नागरिकता 

17 जुलाई 2019

TikTok (Symbolic)
India News

ऑफिस में टिकटॉक पर वीडियो बनाना पड़ा महंगा, नगर निगम ने 11 कर्मचारियों को दी ये सजा

17 जुलाई 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अग्रिम जमानत को दी चुनौती, हाईकोर्ट ने दो हफ्तों में मांगा पक्ष

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक सरकार का गिरना लगभग तय, भगवान की शरण में पहुंचे सीएम कुमारस्वामी

17 जुलाई 2019

F-21 fighter jet
India News

वायुसेना की ताकत बढ़ाएंगे 114 नए लड़ाकू विमान, अमेरिकी कंपनी ने कहा- अनूठा होगा एफ-21

17 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई हमले का मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद पाकिस्तान में गिरफ्तार, टेरर फंडिग मामले में हुई गिरफ्तारी

मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मारटरमाइंड और प्रतिबंधित संगठन जमात-उद-दावा के संस्थापक हाफिज सईद को पाकिस्तान में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। ये गिरफ्तारी टेरर फंडिंग मामले में की गई है।

17 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई बिल्डिंग 3:01

मुंबई के डोंगरी बिल्डिंग हादसे में अब तक 14 मौतें, कई लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका

17 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रग्रहण 2:09

भारत समेत दुनिया भर में दिखा खगोलीय रोमांच, आपके लिए कई मायनों में खास रहा साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण

17 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:26

विंक गर्ल ने खोले श्रीदेवी बंगलो के राज, अमर उजाला के कैमरे से देखिए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग

16 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल 1:48

छत्तीसगढ़ और आंध्र प्रदेश को मिले नए राज्यपाल, अनुसुइया उइके और विश्वभूषण हरिचंदन बनाए गए राज्यपाल

16 जुलाई 2019

स्पाइसजेट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हैदराबाद: तकनीकी खराबी के कारण स्पाइसजेट फ्लाइट की लैंडिंग, विमान में 40 यात्री थे सवार

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केंद्र और असम सरकार की मांग, 20 फीसदी ड्राफ्ट एनआरसी डाटा की दोबारा हो जांच

17 जुलाई 2019

स्वतंत्र देव सिंह और चंद्रकांत पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वतंत्र देव सिंह उत्तर प्रदेश और चंद्रकांत पाटिल महाराष्ट्र भाजपा अध्यक्ष नियुक्त

16 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगर करगिल जैसी लड़ाई हुई तो हमलावर देश के लिए यह आखिरी युद्ध होगा: वायुसेना प्रमुख

16 जुलाई 2019

नितिन गडकरी (फाइल)
India News

सरकार के पास पैसे नहीं, अच्छी सड़कें चाहिए तो टोल जिंदगी भर चुकाना होगा: नितिन गडकरी

16 जुलाई 2019

टॉय ट्रेन, कालका टू शिमला
India News

कालका-शिमला रूट पर चलेगी सजी-धजी ट्रेन, सभी पर लगाए जाएंगे रंग-बिरंगे पोस्टर, कमाई भी होगी 

17 जुलाई 2019

