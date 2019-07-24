मौसम विभाग का अनुमान, 25 जुलाई को देश के अधिकतर हिस्सों में होगी भारी बारिश

IMD forecast for 25 July: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Punjab,Haryana,Chandigarh&Delhi, west UP; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan&Goa, west MP, Himachal, U'khand, east Rajasthan&Gangetic WB. pic.twitter.com/PLlpKxAKco— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
IMD forecast for 25 July: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep,coastal&south Interior K'taka,Telangana, madhya Maha,east MP,Chhattisgarh, J&K, east UP, Sub-Himalayan WB&Sikkim, Odisha, J'khand, Bihar, Arunachal, Assam&Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur,Mizoram&Tripura. https://t.co/oronMohoqw— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यह एक ऐसा बॉर्डर है, जहां पर दोनों देशों के लोगों को साल में एक बार मिलने का मौका मिलता है। इसे मिलन समारोह का नाम दिया गया है। भारत-बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर पर यह मिलन समारोह उस जगह आयोजित होता है, जहां दोनों देशों की फैंसिंग यानी कंटीली तार लगी होती है।
24 जुलाई 2019