Home ›   India News ›   IMD Forecast for July 25 : Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall in all over country

मौसम विभाग का अनुमान, 25 जुलाई को देश के अधिकतर हिस्सों में होगी भारी बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 09:03 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने संभावना जताई है कि 25 जुलाई यानी गुरुवार देश के अधिकतर हिस्सों में भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है। मौसम विभाग ने कहा कि पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है। कोंकण, गोवा, पश्चिमी मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पूर्वी राजस्थान और पश्चिम बंगाल के कुछ हिस्सों में भी भारी बारिश होने के आसार हैं। 
मौसम विभाग ने कहा कि लक्षद्वीप, कर्नाटक के तटीय व अंदरूनी दक्षिण के हिस्सों में, तेलंगाना, मध्यप्रदेश, पूर्वी मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश, हिमालय से सटे पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम के क्षेत्र, ओडिशा, झारखंड, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भी भारी बारिश हो सकती है। 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भारत-बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर
India News

बॉर्डर पर इस मिलन के लिए 365 दिन इंतजार करते हैं दो देशों के लोग

यह एक ऐसा बॉर्डर है, जहां पर दोनों देशों के लोगों को साल में एक बार मिलने का मौका मिलता है। इसे मिलन समारोह का नाम दिया गया है। भारत-बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर पर यह मिलन समारोह उस जगह आयोजित होता है, जहां दोनों देशों की फैंसिंग यानी कंटीली तार लगी होती है।

24 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एंटी टेरर बिल : किसी को भी घोषित किया जा सकेगा आतंकी, इस बिल में और क्या है खास

24 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर पर लिखी किताब के विमाचन कार्यक्रम में बोलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

बागी बलिया के संस्कारों के चलते पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर ने चुना बगावत का रास्ता : पीएम मोदी

24 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा में अमित शाह
India News

लोकसभा में UAPA बिल पास, शाह बोले- 30 दिन की कस्टडी का प्रावधान हम नहीं चिदंबरम जी लाए थे

24 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

नासा को चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार क्यों है?

24 जुलाई 2019

asaduddin owaisi
India News

ओवैसी का गुस्सा फूटा, कहा- सत्ता से बाहर होते ही मुसलमानों की ‘बिग ब्रदर’ बन जाती है कांग्रेस

24 जुलाई 2019

जेडी (एस) के प्रमुख और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

देवगौड़ा बोले, विधायकों की ऐसी खरीद-फरोख्त मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में कभी नहीं देखी

24 जुलाई 2019

पार्टी से निकाले गए बसपा सांसद एन महेश
India News

कर्नाटक: बसपा से निकाले गए विधायक एन महेश ने सदन में गैरमौजूदगी पर दी सफाई

24 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसलों का नौ भाषाओं में हो रहा अनुवाद

24 जुलाई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भीड़ हिंसा: 'प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री जी...', 49 हस्तियों ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र

24 जुलाई 2019

