Hyderabad: Woman, allegedly human trafficked to Abha (Saudi Arabia) by an agent on pretext of job, returned to India y'day. Woman says, 'I was made to work as maid & tortured. My husband contacted EAM Sushma Swaraj through Indian embassy. I thank her for helping me return'. pic.twitter.com/cu2m66kg4t— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सोशल मीडिया के जरिये विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा आज बुलाए गए भारत बंद को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों को सतर्क कर दिया है। गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्यों को जारी एडवाइजरी में बंद के दौरान सुरक्षा कड़ी करने और हिंसा रोकने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
10 अप्रैल 2018