सऊदी से वापस लौटी महिला ने बताया- नौकरी के नाम पर बनाया गुलाम, रोज हुए अत्याचार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 11:19 AM IST
सऊदी अरब से देश लौटी हैदराबाद की एक महिला ने खुलासा किया कि वह मानव तस्करी का शिकार हुई है। महिला ने बताया कि उसे वहां एक नौकरानी की तरह रखा गया और उस पर गुलामों की तरह रोज जुल्म ढहाए जाते थे। महिला के मुताबिक उसके पति ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से मदद की गुहार लगाई थी, जिसके बाद वह देश लौट पाई है। 
 

दरअसल, भारतीय महिलाओं को अच्छी जॉब के नाम पर सऊदी में ले जाने का सिलसिला थमने के बजाए बढ़ता जा रहा है। अभी हाल ही में कर्नाटक की एक महिला ने भी जॉब के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी की आपबीती सुनाई। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसे भी सऊदी ले जाया गया और वहां नौकरानी बना दिया गया।

करीब 14 महीने बाद भारत लौटी जसिंथा मेनडोनका ने बताया कि उसे वहां गुलामों की तरह रखा गया। जसिंथा का दावा है कि मुंबई की एक एजेंसी ने उनको अच्छी नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा देकर कतर भेजा जहां उनको गुलाम बना लिया गया।
 
खबरों के मुताबिक, जसिंथा को पहले सऊदी अरब लेकर जाया गया और वहां से उसे सऊदी के शहर यंबु भेजा गया। जसिंथा ने बताया कि जिस शख्स ने उनको गुलाम बनाकर रखा उसकी मां के तीन बड़े-बड़े घर थे। 

तीनों घरों की साफ सफाई का जिम्मा जसिंथा पर था। इसके साथ ही उस शख्स की तीन पत्नियों और उनके बच्चों की जिम्मेदारी भी उन्हीं पर थी। जसिंथा के मुताबिक, उनके साथ जानवरों जैसा बर्ताव किया जाता था और शख्स से सभी बच्चे उनको गुलाम ही कहते थे।
सालों इंतजार के बाद सेना को मिलेगा हाईटेक 'सुरक्षा कवच'

दुनिया की सबसे ताकतवर सेनाओं में से एक भारतीय सेना अब और भी ज्यादा हाईटेक होने वाली है। देश की रक्षा करने वाले सेना के जवानों को लंबे इंतजार के बाद बुलेट प्रूफ जैकट मिलने जा रही है। आइए बताते हैं इस जैकेट की खूबियों के बारे में।

10 अप्रैल 2018

LUCKNOW 3:08

लखनऊ में है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्कूल, यहां जानिए कैसे हुआ स्थापित

10 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद 0:59

क्या आज होगा सवर्णों का ‘भारत बंद’, हाई अलर्ट पर सरकार

10 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat Band 1:42

भारत बंद पर गृह मंत्रालय ने दिए निर्देश, कई जिलों में असर

9 अप्रैल 2018

Bijapur 0:47

छत्तीसगढ़: बीजापुर में नक्सलियों ने किए IED ब्लास्ट, दो जवान शहीद, 5 घायल

9 अप्रैल 2018

