सऊदी अरब से देश लौटी हैदराबाद की एक महिला ने खुलासा किया कि वह मानव तस्करी का शिकार हुई है। महिला ने बताया कि उसे वहां एक नौकरानी की तरह रखा गया और उस पर गुलामों की तरह रोज जुल्म ढहाए जाते थे। महिला के मुताबिक उसके पति ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से मदद की गुहार लगाई थी, जिसके बाद वह देश लौट पाई है।

Hyderabad: Woman, allegedly human trafficked to Abha (Saudi Arabia) by an agent on pretext of job, returned to India y'day. Woman says, 'I was made to work as maid & tortured. My husband contacted EAM Sushma Swaraj through Indian embassy. I thank her for helping me return'. pic.twitter.com/cu2m66kg4t