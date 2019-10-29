शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad A 3rd year IIT student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in the campus

हैदराबाद: आईआईटी के छात्र ने कैंपस बिल्डिंग से कूद कर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 03:02 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
आईआईटी हैदराबाद के कैंपस में मंगलवार तड़के एक तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र ने कैंपस की इमारत से कूद कर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू कर दी। 
विज्ञापन


पुलिस कहना है कि हम इस मामले में जांच कर रहे है। जांच के बाद ही आत्महत्या की असली वजह सामने आ पाएगी। 

 

Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Study reveals Indians have smaller brains
Health & Fitness

विदेशियों की तुलना में छोटा होता है भारतीयों के दिमाग का आकार, स्टडी में खुलासा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बस हड़ताल
India News

तेलंगाना: हड़ताल के 24वें दिन दूसरी आत्महत्या, महिला कंडक्टर ने की खुदकुशी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

स्मारक पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देते केआरसी कमांडेंट ब्रिगेडियर जीएस राठौर। अमर उजाला
Almora

शहीदों के सर्वोच्च बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूलेगी मां भारती: राठौर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गीतिका शर्मा सुसाइड केसः विशेष अधिवक्ता के पेश न होने पर अदालत की फटकार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एलन स्टेनले
Delhi NCR

सेंट स्टीफंस के प्रोफेसर एलन ने नहीं की मां की हत्या, सुसाइड नोट में सामने आया सच

22 अक्टूबर 2019

इसी कार में मिला था युवक का शव
Jhansi

कार में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पत्नी की करतूत से पुलिस हैरान

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
suicide hyderabad
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

UPDATE: 50-50 फॉर्मूले पर अड़ी शिवसेना, उद्धव ठाकरे ने भाजपा संग बैठक की रद्द

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajay Devgn Family
Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

भैयादूज विशेष: असलियत में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सितारे, यकीनन कोई नहीं जानता होगा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

celebs children
Bollywood

जानिए किस स्कूल में पढ़ते हैं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के बच्चे?, फीस सुनकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

29 अक्टूबर 2019

rajkummar rao and ekta kapoor
Bollywood

दिवाली पार्टी में राजकुमार राव के साथ दिखीं एकता कपूर, वीडियो शेयर कर लिखा-इस अपराध को...

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Humaira Arshad
World

इमरान के 'मिशन कश्मीर' की खुली पोल, पॉप सिंगर संग झूमते दिखे कई पाकिस्तानी जनरल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

mercury jupiter and venus in scorpio impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

तीन ग्रह बुध, बृहस्पति और शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में मिलन, जानिए किसके लिए शुभ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

US Special Forces
World

अमेरिका ने ISIS सरगना बगदादी के शव के साथ क्या किया, जानिए यहां

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सुमित कुमार फाइल फोटो
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में नया मोड़, मृतक सुमित के परिजन करेंगे धर्म परिवर्तन! पढ़ें क्या है वजह

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

सपना पूरा होने से पहले ही छोड़ गया दुनिया, पिछले दिनों ही सिंगापुर में अमन को मिली थी नौकरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

concept pic
India News

भारत के यूरोपीय संघ के साथ कैसे हैं रिश्ते?

यूरोपीय संघ  के 28 सांसदों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल घाटी के जमीनी हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए एक दिवसीय दौरे पर श्रीनगर पहुंच चुका है। यूरोप प्रतिनिधिमंडल में इटली, जर्मनी, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस और पोलैंड के एमपी शामिल हैं।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

UPDATE: 50-50 फॉर्मूले पर अड़ी शिवसेना, उद्धव ठाकरे ने भाजपा संग बैठक की रद्द

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु में अगले 24 घंटों में भारी बारिश संभव, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बच्चों ने सीएम को लिखा पत्र
India News

पानी की मांग के लिए बच्चों का सीएम को पत्र, कहा- पांच साल से कर रहे इंतजार

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद संजय काकड़े
India News

भाजपा सांसद का दावा- शिवसेना में टूट, पार्टी के संपर्क में 45 विधायक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गाड़ी पर विज्ञापन
India News

विज्ञापन के जरिए वकालत करने वालों पर बार काउंसिल सख्त, कई के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

29 अक्टूबर 2019

चक्रवात
India News

मुंबई से 980 किमी पश्चिम में स्थित है तूफान क्यार, 31 अक्तूबर तक कमजोर होने की संभावना

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: हिंदू-मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने 100 पुरुषों के साथ मनाया 'भाई फोंटा'

29 अक्टूबर 2019

एसए बोबडे
India News

जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे होंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अगले चीफ जस्टिस, 18 नवंबर को लेंगे शपथ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

50-50 फॉर्मूले को फडणवीस ने नकारा, कहा- पांच साल के लिए मैं ही बनूंगा मुख्यमंत्री

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत के यूरोपीय संघ के साथ कैसे हैं रिश्ते?

यूरोपीय संघ  के 28 सांसदों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल घाटी के जमीनी हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए एक दिवसीय दौरे पर श्रीनगर पहुंच चुका है। यूरोप प्रतिनिधिमंडल में इटली, जर्मनी, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस और पोलैंड के एमपी शामिल हैं।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सऊदी अरब में मोदी 1:50

सऊदी अरब गए पीएम मोदी ने बताया क्यों भारत के लिए अहम है अरब से दोस्ती

29 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत 3:15

महाराष्ट्र में सीएम के लिए भाजपा-शिवसेना की जंग, संजय राउत बोले, ‘हम नहीं हैं सत्ता के भूखे’

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सोपोर हमला 2:11

सोमवार को हुए सोपोर आतंकी हमले का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, ऐसे किया गया था बस स्टैंड पर हमला

29 अक्टूबर 2019

एसए बोबडे 1:38

जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे होंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अगले चीफ जस्टिस, 18 नवंबर को लेंगे शपथ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

महिला पुलिसकर्मी का हालचाल जानने जाते हुए राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, वित्त मंत्री और वित्त राज्यमंत्री
India News

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान महिला सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल, राष्ट्रपति और वित्तमंत्री ने जाना हालचाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सिस्टर लूसी कलाप्पुरा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल नन मामला: सिस्टर लूसी ने लिखा पत्र, पोप के सामने रखना चाहती हैं अपना पक्ष

29 अक्टूबर 2019

एयर इंडिया विमान पर बना 'एक ओंकार'
India News

गुरुनानक देव जी का 550वां प्रकाश पर्व: एअर इंडिया ने विमान पर 'एक ओंकार' बनाया

29 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-विराट कोहली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुफिया दस्तावेज से खुलासा, आतंकियों की हिट लिस्ट में शामिल हैं पीएम मोदी, विराट कोहली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ ईयू सांसदों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
India News

ईयू सांसदों के कश्मीर दौरे पर सियासत तेज, अब भाजपा सांसद ने भी उठाए सवाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े होंगे देश के अगले मुख्य न्यायाधीश, 18 नवंबर को लेंगे शपथ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited