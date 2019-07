एनआईए बिल पास, शाह ने ओवैसी को को दी नसीहत, 'सुनने की भी आदत डालिए'

#WATCH : Union Home Minister Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha,"sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi Sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega." Shah said this after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh's speech during discussion on NIA Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/QsbwsqYcKp

Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, today: Repealing POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) wasn't a right step, number of terrorists incidents increased so much between 2004-2008 that the then UPA govt had to bring in NIA. It was after Mumbai attack that it was decided to form NIA pic.twitter.com/EGtpH7v4Uw