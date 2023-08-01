Amit Shah: एयरपोर्ट्स पर सुरक्षा के लिए मनाया जा रहा 'विमानन सुरक्षा संस्कृति सप्ताह', अमित शाह ने दी बधाई

My heartiest congratulations to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on the occasion of Aviation Security Culture Week. May the weeklong celebration leave them with a renewed commitment to making our aviation installations more secure and safe than ever before. https://t.co/dQZSGH15LQ

भारतीय एयरपोर्ट्स पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

इस कल्चर वीक के लिए बीसीएएस ने 'इसे देखें, बताएं और सुरक्षित रहें' को अपनी टैगलाइन बनाया है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, भारत के 131 एयरपोर्ट्स से रोजाना 10 लाख लोग सफर करते हैं। सुरक्षा के लिए इन एयरपोर्ट्स पर सिक्योरिटी चेक के लिए 11 हजार स्क्रीन्स लगी हुई हैं जो रोजाना 5 लाख हवाई यात्रियों और नौ लाख बैग्स को स्कैन करती हैं। देश के एयरपोर्ट्स पर करीब 600 बैगेज एक्सरे मशीन और एक हजार दरवाजे के आकार वाले मेटल डिटेक्टर लगे हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2023 इस कल्चर वीक के लिए बीसीएएस ने 'इसे देखें, बताएं और सुरक्षित रहें' को अपनी टैगलाइन बनाया है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, भारत के 131 एयरपोर्ट्स से रोजाना 10 लाख लोग सफर करते हैं। सुरक्षा के लिए इन एयरपोर्ट्स पर सिक्योरिटी चेक के लिए 11 हजार स्क्रीन्स लगी हुई हैं जो रोजाना 5 लाख हवाई यात्रियों और नौ लाख बैग्स को स्कैन करती हैं। देश के एयरपोर्ट्स पर करीब 600 बैगेज एक्सरे मशीन और एक हजार दरवाजे के आकार वाले मेटल डिटेक्टर लगे हैं।

